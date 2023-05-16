Everest Discovery Achieves ISO 27001 Recertification

Company demonstrates commitment to the highest standards of information security management through recertification process

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Discovery LLC, a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider, today announces the company has achieved recertification for the ISO 27001:2013 standard for information security management systems. This marks the seventh consecutive year the company has passed its Security Surveillance II Audit.



ISO 27001:2013 is a globally recognized standard that outlines the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an ISMS. The certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to protecting the sensitive information and data of its clients.

To achieve ISO 27001:2013 recertification, an organization must demonstrate that it has:

Maintained the ISMS since the last certification audit, including ensuring that all policies and procedures are up to date and staff are trained in the latest security practices.

Implemented corrective actions for any nonconformances that were identified during the last certification audit.

Continued to improve the ISMS by implementing new security controls or refining existing ones.

Conducted internal audits to ensure that the company is operating effectively and meets the requirements of the standard.

Conducted management reviews of the policies and procedures ensuring the company is compliant.



“Everest Discovery LLC has undergone rigorous audits and assessments to ensure that all necessary measures have been taken to maintain compliance with the standard,” states Sue Pellegrino, owner and president of Everest Discovery. “This recertification affirms our dedication to continuously improving our information security practices, policies and procedures and is a testament to our ongoing commitment to information security and protecting our clients’ sensitive information.”

“Our clients can trust that their data is secure and that we continue to take all necessary steps to maintain the highest standards of information security. This recertification demonstrates our ability to manage and protect information assets with integrity and confidentiality,” continues Pellegrino.



About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients’ business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO 27001 certified, a certified WBENC Women’s Business Enterprise, a WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certified via the SBA and a GSA contractor.

