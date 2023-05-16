TIPICO OFFERS MLB BETTORS CHANCE TO WIN $100K IN MONTHLY PRIZES

Contest capitalizes on flourishing MLB fandom with one year of bet credits for top monthly leaderboard performers

/EIN News/ -- HOBOKEN, NJ, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico Sportsbook, a leading sports betting operator, today announced the launch of "Swing for the Fences," an MLB contest in which bettors play for a chance to win their share of over $100,000 in monthly prizes. The contest is available to customers in Tipico’s operating states of Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado, and Iowa.

To qualify for the "Swing for the Fences" contest, customers need to bet $20 or more through the Tipico app. Once entered, customers earn one point for each straight MLB wager and one point for every leg of an MLB parlay bet. At the end of the contest, the top 100 competitors on the platform’s monthly leaderboard will win bet credits which can be used at any time during the calendar year. Prizes are categorized and will be distributed as follows:

Grand Slam Prize: Top 5 competitors win $5,000 each in bet credits

Home Run Prize: Competitors who place 6 th through 15 th win $2,500 each in bet credits

through 15 win $2,500 each in bet credits 3B Prize: Competitors who place 16 th through 35 th win $1,000 each in bet credits

through 35 win $1,000 each in bet credits 2B Prize: Competitors who place 36 th through 90 th win $500 each in bet credits

through 90 win $500 each in bet credits 1B Prize: Competitors who place 91st through 100th win $250 each in bet credits

“Capitalizing on the introduction of MLB rule changes, the rising popularity in MLB streaming options, and the recent success of the World Baseball Classic, we want to embrace the newly impassioned spirit of America’s pastime,” said Brian Becker, VP of Marketing of Tipico North America. “It gives both new and longtime MLB fans a personalized way to engage with the game on Tipico’s platform by incorporating bets on any of the 30 MLB teams, the performance of the league’s brightest stars, and Tipico’s same game parlays and live betting options. We look forward to watching this contest unfold as the passion for baseball resurges.”

Through the first month of the MLB season, baseball betting on Tipico has measured 14% above forecasted projections and well ahead of the 2022 season. Additionally, Tipico has witnessed a shift in bettor behavior toward live betting on MLB, with 33% of total handle being placed on live MLB bets, and overall growth of baseball betting, with 5x as many betters and 3x as much handle as 2022.

For more information on the "Swing for the Fences" contest, please visit https://www.tipico.com/us/swing-for-the-fences or www.tipico.com/us.

