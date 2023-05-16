Alcatraz AI Appoints Moderna’s Dean Geribo to Advisory Board

Seasoned security leader will help advance company’s mission to accelerate the adoption of facial authentication and AI-based security to create safer spaces

/EIN News/ -- CUPERTINO, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz AI , a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, today announced the appointment of Dean Geribo, Vice President, Corporate Security at Moderna, to its advisory board. The expansion of Alcatraz AI’s team arrives at a pivotal moment in Alcatraz AI's growth trajectory, as the company aims to revolutionize access control using the power of the human face.



"Dean is going to be a tremendous asset to the Alcatraz AI team," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "With his extensive background in corporate security and insider threat assessment, his years of experience will help advance our mission to accelerate the adoption of facial authentication and AI-based security to create safer spaces in Life Sciences. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and provide the most secure facial authentication solution to our customers."

Geribo has decades of experience in leadership and corporate security, and also serves as an advisory board member for Base Operations, the Board of Executive Protection Professionals, HiveWatch, and RaySecur. Currently the head of Moderna's corporate security department, Geribo is responsible for global physical and technical security, insider threat assessment, intelligence, and brand and executive protection. He also oversees the organization's crisis and emergency management function.

Moderna is currently in pilot with the Rock , Alcatraz AI’s flagship device that combines facial biometrics, AI, and machine learning for greater security and less friction. As Moderna rolls out the Rock in the coming months it will enhance security and detect tailgating in Moderna’s facilities, improving the company’s level of protection while demonstrating its commitment to securing its employees and sensitive assets.

“With the rise of bad actors and evolving physical security risks, solutions like Alcatraz AI can be a game changer in how organizations look to harden their defenses and improve security,” said Geribo. “Both the ease in which the Rock can be deployed and the sensitivity of the devices make it best-in-class, which is why I wanted to join Alcatraz AI as an advisor. The team is phenomenal, and understands the needs and opportunities within the access control segment and are creating a platform to scale with the industry.”

About Alcatraz AI

Founded in 2016, Alcatraz AI is the most secure, effective, comprehensive access control biometric solution on the market. With its patented technology, Alcatraz AI’s facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection work natively with existing access control systems to transform physical security. With a vision of simplicity and security, Alcatraz AI protects more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies, including their assets and secure facilities.

