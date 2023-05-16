Submit Release
Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to address the 16th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 24

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the 16th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 24, 2023, starting at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Stacy Alderson
Senior Manager Interim Assistant Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(438) 455-3692
media@cn.ca 		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

