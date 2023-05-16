Global Built-in Kitchen Appliances (Large Kitchen Appliances) Market is valued at USD 17.77 Billion in 2022 and anticipated to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.04% to be valued at USD 25 Billion by 2028: Bonafide Research

The popularity of built-in kitchen appliances is driven by a combination of functional, aesthetic, and technological factors that appeal to modern consumers. | Smart features, multi-functionality, and self-cleaning options are all designed to make cooking and cleaning easier, while steam cooking and sleek design aesthetics cater to consumers' interests in health and style.

/EIN News/ -- Clifton, New Jersey, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern kitchen design often emphasizes sleek, streamlined aesthetics that can be achieved through built-in appliances. Consumers today are looking for kitchens that are not only functional but also stylish and visually appealing. Built-in appliances can help maximize kitchen space and create a more open and uncluttered look. This is especially important in smaller kitchens or homes where space is at a premium. Built-in appliances can increase the value of a home and make it more attractive to potential buyers. This is particularly true for high-end, luxury appliances that are built into the cabinetry, creating a more cohesive and harmonious look. This is especially important for consumers who value the overall aesthetic of their kitchen. For example, built-in ovens may have touch-screen displays or smart home connectivity, while built-in dishwashers may have multiple wash cycles or energy-saving features.

Key Takeaways:

Built-in refrigerators account for the most preferred built-in kitchen appliances with a 26.66% share due to their sleek and modern design that seamlessly integrates into the kitchen cabinetry and their spacious and customizable storage options.

Built-in hoods are increasing rapidly at a CAGR of 7.03% due to several factors, such as the growing trend of modular kitchen designs, the increasing popularity of home-cooked meals, and a sleek and modern look to the kitchen while saving space.

North America leads with a 44% share, driven by modern and luxury built-in kitchen appliances in open-concept homes and home renovation activities.

leads with a 44% share, driven by modern and luxury built-in kitchen appliances in open-concept homes and home renovation activities. Residential built-in kitchen appliances will see increased demand over the forecast period at a CAGR of 6.65%.

Get a free sample report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/samplereport/221219161/global-built-in-kitchen-appliances-market

Some of the trends in built-in hobs are hobs with induction cooking, hobs with touch controls, gas on glass, integrated ventilation, and a variety of grill and griddle options. Coffee makers that offer a range of brewing options are becoming more popular as consumers seek a more authentic coffee experience. Smart coffee makers are becoming more popular, allowing users to control and customize their coffee using an app on their smartphone or tablet. Portable coffee makers that are lightweight and compact are increasingly being bought by North Americans. Built-in ovens with smart features, such as WiFi connectivity and app control, that perform multiple functions, such as baking, broiling, and grilling, are becoming more popular. Additionally, ovens with clean lines, stainless steel finishes, and touch controls are becoming more popular. Built-in ovens with a steam function that help lock in nutrients and moisture and a self-cleaning feature that further eliminates the need for harsh chemicals and scrubbing are becoming more popular. Smart technology integration in built-in refrigerators allows users to remotely control and monitor the temperature, humidity levels, and energy consumption through their smartphones or tablets. Customizable storage options, with adjustable shelves, drawers, and bins that can be moved or removed to accommodate different types and sizes of food items, are being considered good options. Many models are designed to be energy-efficient, with features such as LED lighting, dual compressors, and improved insulation. Additionally, integrated water and ice dispensers, crushed ice, sparkling water, or hot water dispensers are features that consumers are looking out for. Sub-Zero, Thermador, Bosch, Miele, LG, Samsung, and GE are popular brands that offer built-in refrigerators in global markets.

The global built-in kitchen appliances market faces some restraints that may impact its growth, like high costs and installation challenges, limited flexibility, and repair costs. The market is highly competitive, with a large number of established players and new entrants vying for market share. With the advent of new technologies, companies must constantly innovate to stay ahead of the curve and meet the evolving needs of consumers. Consumers are increasingly demanding eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and smart appliances, which may require significant investments in R&D.

"The residential built-in kitchen appliance market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for modern, efficient, and connected appliances in homes around the world," says Mr. Dhwipal Shah, from Bonafide Research. The growing popularity of smart homes and the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to the development of connected built-in kitchen appliances. These appliances can be controlled and monitored remotely through a smartphone app or virtual assistant, adding convenience and functionality to the kitchen.

For a detailed TOC: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/221219161/global-built-in-kitchen-appliances-market

Commercial kitchens are typically larger and have higher usage rates, so they require more heavy-duty and durable equipment. Additionally, commercial kitchens often have specific needs and regulations that must be met, such as health and safety codes, which require specialized equipment. As a result, the commercial built-in kitchen appliance market is typically more focused on meeting the unique needs of professional kitchens. The demand is driven by the HoReCa sector's desire to reduce costs associated with installing and maintaining conventional cooking equipment. Furthermore, these appliances eliminate the need for large spaces owing to their compact design and are easy to clean as they have a glass front panel that allows users access to inner components without having to open up the entire machine.

According to a survey conducted in the USA , over 65% of Americans own at least one smart gadget, indicating that most customers find these modern helpers useful in their everyday jobs and activities. Whirlpool Corporation is a home-grown manufacturer and supplier of built-in kitchen appliances in North America . It is among the first few companies to capture various top-notch brands under its portfolio, such as Jenn-Air, Amana, KitchenAid, Maytag, and Whirlpool. The portfolio for built-in kitchen appliances includes a wide variety of technological advancements like artificial intelligence, sensor-based technology, and a few other features by various brands such as Electrolux, Whirlpool, and Samsung, which has caused competition to offer a wide variety to choose from among customers.

The European built-in kitchen appliances market is also anticipated to grow at a substantial rate due to consumer shifts towards the use of induction cookers, microwave ovens, induction ranges, electricity-operated products, and rising disposable incomes. The growing digitalization is shaping the future of the market. The number of smart homes, which is constantly growing, is adding an advantage to the market by increasing the usage of connected appliances in the region. Similarly, distribution is notably tending towards channels featuring high discounts, including private label goods outlets, mega markets offering high discounts through tax rebates, and tie-ups with manufacturers. The introduction of smart features in refrigerators was a major breakthrough in product evolution, and it helped the market strengthen its position.

To access the complete report: For a detailed TOC: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/221219161/global-built-in-kitchen-appliances-market

Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in the built-in appliance market due to increasing residential projects, rising power infrastructure development in rural India, and the growing trend of nuclear families in this region. Japan is a significant market for built-in kitchen appliances. The demand for luxury and technologically advanced kitchen appliances is increasing in Japan , influenced by a high standard of living. Japanese consumers also tend to prioritize energy efficiency and eco-friendliness in their appliances, leading to a demand for environmentally friendly and energy-saving models. Some major players in the Japanese market for built-in kitchen appliances include Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Sharp, and Hitachi.

The construction sector is witnessing substantial demand for enhanced and smart homes equipped with technologically advanced appliances and devices. Developing countries such as Brazil have made interesting strides in smart home developments, which imply an increase in the adoption of built-in kitchen appliances. The rapid shift in the mindsets of the Brazilian population is heavily impacting the growth of integrated appliances such as built-in ovens, built-in hobs, built-in hoods, built-in refrigerators, built-in dishwashers, and others. Also, the hospitality industry in various geographies is procuring robotic or built-in technologies and connected technologies to enhance customer satisfaction. Various hotel management teams are showcasing interest in transforming their kitchens into smart built-in kitchens with the procurement of these kitchen appliances.

Consumer durables players like Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux, Samsung, BSH, etc. are looking to double their business in the built-in appliance space in the MEA region. Major players have tied up with real estate players like DLF, through which they are able to provide appliance solutions to their customers. Samsung expanded into the built-in kitchen appliances market with Sempio to strengthen its business, eyeing the rising demand for built-in kitchens for luxury mansions, premium apartments, and food businesses. Qatar and the UAE are dominated by Western manufacturers, while future demands are expected to be driven by replacement products. Penetration in other GCC countries is low, but growth is high and in line with rising household purchasing power. In addition to that, increased focus on the strongest brands and product categories is constantly seen in the Middle East and Africa.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/customize/221219161/global-built-in-kitchen-appliances-market

Considered in the Report

Geography: Global

Historic Year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

To buy the research report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/buy-now/221229611

Related Reports:

The global vacuum cleaner market is expected to reach USD 40.55 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.59%. It is driven by technological advancements and increasing consumer demand for efficient and eco-friendly cleaning solutions. The rise in popularity of smart houses has swayed customers towards smart appliances like robotic vacuum cleaners. The food and beverage industry and pharmaceuticals industry are the largest users of industrial vacuum cleaners. But high costs and heavy structure act as a restraining factor, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during 2023–28. Residential vacuum cleaners are used in 85.99% of households in the Middle East and Africa region. Commercial vacuum cleaners in South America account for 35.13% of the market, the highest of all the regions. Industrial vacuum cleaners are most commonly used in North America , accounting for 4.44% of the market. The Asia-Pacific vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.61%. Canister, upright, and dry vacuum cleaners are most commonly used in European countries.

The global air fryer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.84% to be valued at USD 4.9 billion by 2028. Air fryers are often marketed towards younger generations, who are more health-conscious and interested in trying new and innovative cooking methods. This has helped to drive demand for air fryers among millennials and other younger consumers. Europe leads with a 34.96% share, accounting for higher demands from Germany and the UK. In South America , residential air fryers account for 82.28% of the market. Asia-Pacific region to see significant demand for air fryers at a CAGR of 12.82%, owing to consumers' awareness to stay fit, reduce chances of chronic diseases, and develop healthy eating habits. The air fryer market in the MEA region is currently not as developed as in other regions, largely due to lower consumer awareness, the prevalence of traditional cooking methods, and the lack of availability of air fryer models in local markets.

The global dishwasher market is expected to be valued at USD 36.25 billion by 2028, growing at a higher CAGR of 7.79%. Asia-Pacific region to exhibit significant demands for dishwashers in coming years at a CAGR of 9.62%, driven by home renovation activities, built-in kitchen appliance use, smart integration of home appliances, and an increasing female working populace. Built-in dishwashers are more common in Europe than in North America. This is because European homes tend to be smaller and more compact, so built-in appliances help to maximize space and create a more streamlined look. In addition, many Europeans have a strong preference for integrated kitchen appliances that blend seamlessly into the overall kitchen design. South America and the MEA regions together will account for nearly 14% of the total global dishwasher market in 2022.

Contact us:

Steven Thomas - Sales & Marketing Manager

E-mail: sales@bonafideresearch.com

Asia-Pacific: +91 7878231309

Europe: +44 20 8089 0049

North America: +1 201 793 8545

https://www.bonafideresearch.com/

About us:

Bonafide Research is the fastest-growing global market research and consulting company, providing syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services to a range of verticals. They have been closely working with a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises, helping them track the constantly changing market scenario. Bonafide has continuously tried to evolve and enhance the report quality with each passing day. Bonafide Research has a strong base of analysts and consultants from assorted areas of expertise who track the latest economic, demographic, trade, and market data globally and help clients make informed business decisions. They periodically update their market research studies to ensure that their clients get the most recent, relevant, actionable, and valuable information for strategy development and to extract tangible results.



