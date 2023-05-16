Lithotripsy Devices Market is Booming Worldwide Worth USD 2.63 Billion in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.68 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – Rising prevalence of kidney stones in North America

Rising number of urolithiasis cases is a key factor driving market revenue growth” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lithotripsy devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.63 Billion in 2032 and is expected to register steady revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising number of urolithiasis cases is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. According to recent studies, urolithiasis has become more common over the past several decades in both developed and developing countries. One in eleven individuals in the U.S. suffers from kidney stones, and it is thought that 600,000 Americans experience urinary stones every year. About 12% of the overall population in India is estimated to develop urinary stones, and of those, 50% may experience renal function loss. It’s the total lack of invasiveness in the treatment procedure of kidney stones, which is lithotripsy's main benefit and hence is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

One of the major drivers of the lithotripsy devices market is the increasing prevalence of kidney stones and other urinary tract stones. According to the National Kidney Foundation, kidney stones affect approximately 1 in 10 people in the United States, and the incidence of kidney stones is increasing worldwide. This has led to a growing demand for lithotripsy devices, which are an effective and non-invasive treatment option for kidney stones and other urinary tract stones.

The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global Lithotripsy Devices market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Lithotripsy Devices market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Lithotripsy Devices market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Lithotripsy Devices market.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Siemens, Storz Medical AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, DirexGroup, NOVAmedtek, Dornier MedTech, Medispec, and Walz Elektronik GmbH

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 4 April 2023, AVS, which is a new medical device company, announced that it has obtained an additional USD 8.8 million in investment, bringing the total raised for its Series B round to USD 28.8 million. Pulsatile Intravascular Lithotripsy (PIVL) therapy is used by AVS to safely and effectively treat patients with severe calcified artery disease. The funding will support clinical trials for the company's device for peripheral cases of PIVL and progress preclinical studies for an expanded indication in coronary cases.

The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy devices segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. With ESWL, many patients who would have previously required extensive surgery to remove kidney stones can now be treated without even making a single incision. ESWL is the main noninvasive treatment for kidney stones. It works when a person has little stones that can be seen on an X-ray. The key advantage of ESWL is that it is completely non-invasive and doesn't require any skin incisions or obtrusive equipment to treat the stone. Since ESWL treatments are noninvasive and allow patients to go home the same day, they are frequently administered in an outpatient setting. These factors are creating high demand for ESWL and driving revenue growth of the segment.

The kidney stones segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing number of individuals suffering from kidney stones. For example, kidney stones are a common and developing issue. In the U.S., 6% of women and 11% of men get kidney stones at some time in their lives. Thus, it is estimated that prevalence of urinary stone issues would increase across the globe, driving demand for lithotripsy devices and contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

The market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. Revenue growth of the market for lithotripsy devices in North America is being driven by increased prevalence of kidney stones, which is a common urological illness that affects millions of people there. Technology advancements have made lithotripsy devices safer, more efficient, and with quicker recovery times and fewer issues. Given this, there is a high demand for lithotripsy equipment in North America from medical practitioners generally.

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices

Laser Lithotripsy Devices

Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy Devices

Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Devices

Mechanical Lithotripsy Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Kidney Stones

Ureteral Stones

Pancreatic Stones

Bile Duct Stones

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

