Asia Pacific Cosplay and Otaku Costume Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per our analysis, the Asia Pacific cosplay and otaku costumes market revenue was US$ 2,103.4 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,605.5 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2023–2030. Globally people can find Otaku and cosplay communities, but many of the biggest and most devoted ones are in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific region have seen a considerable increase in the demand for cosplay and otaku costumes in recent years.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-cosplay-otaku-costumes-market
Comics, manga, and anime are all usually regarded as having originated in Japan, where they have long been ingrained in the national culture. But, in recent years, their appeal has transcended international boundaries and developed a sizable customer following in Western and European nations. As per the Japan Anime Association, almost 300 of the approximately 600 animes produced worldwide are from the country.
Cosplay, which has recently been widely accepted, has benefited from the popularity of anime and manga. The anime industry has had phenomenal growth, with market sales expected to double to US$22.1 Million in 2020 and rise at a pace of 120%. This is because Japanese animation is well-liked and accepted worldwide.
Game Peripheral to Witness Increased Demand During the Predicted Period
In 2022, the game peripheral segment recorded a revenue of US$ 1,439.09 Mn and currently is in high demand. This is probably owing to the young generation's developing culture of online gaming. Games have a considerably wider audience than anime, which is often exclusively popular in a few Asian nations.
Cosplay Costumes are Highly Popular Among End-Users
In 2022, the cosplay costumes segment dominated the Asia Pacific cosplay and otaku costumes industry and generated a valuation of US$ 1,498.70 Mn. In addition, the segment is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2%. Many people, particularly otakus and fans of anime, dress up in cosplay outfits. The rising acclaim for anime and manga in the area fuels the desire for cosplay costumes.
End-Users are Willing to Invest US$ 100-US$ 200 Price Range
The $100–$200 price range is the most accessible for purchasers of cosplay costumes. A lot of cosplayers often spend between $101 and $200 on each costume. However, some cosplayers make a considerable financial commitment to their costumes, spending on average between $101 and $600 for every outfit. On the other hand, the most expensive cosplay outfits can cost up to US$ 2000 and are frequently movie-quality outfits with cutting-edge lighting and technology.
Women are Mainly Fond of Cosplay and Otaku Costumes
The young women generation is quite fond of cosplay clothes, which is largely responsible for the APAC region's expansion. In the fashion and entertainment sectors, women have always had a significant influence. In 2022, the market for cosplay and otaku costumes revenue was about US$ 952.67 Mn, and the proportion of female consumers was 45.1%.
China Recorded a Revenue of US$ 776.64 Million in 2022
In 2022, China dominated the Asia Pacific cosplay and otaku costumes industry, accounting for a revenue of US$ 776.64 Mn. This growth is due to the rising popularity of cosplay competitions, conventions, and events like the Anime Expo, World Cosplay Summit, Comic-Con International, and Gamescon.
Compared to other nations in the Asia Pacific area, China has a far higher population of people interested in cosplay and otaku costumes. Also, people are now more likely to purchase high-quality cosplay outfits because of the nation's rapidly expanding middle class and disposable cash.
The rise in anime and cosplay culture in China has also resulted in an increase in the number of conventions and events with an anime theme, which has increased the demand for cosplay costumes. The rise of the cosplay costume market in China is also by government initiatives to support the country's animation and anime industries. Intense rivalry in the cosplay costume business is also a result of the high number of cosplay costume producers and merchants in China. This has led to a large variety of cosplay outfits being offered at various price points, catering to various demographics and styles.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/asia-pacific-cosplay-otaku-costumes-market
Top 9 Leading Players Hold over 30% Market Share in the Asia Pacific Cosplay and Otaku Costumes Market
The cosplay and otaku costumes market in the Asia Pacific region is extremely competitive, with many players fighting for market share. However, Cospa, The Costume Company, CostumeBox, and Jakks Pacific are a few of the market's top competitors. These businesses are renowned for their premium goods and first-rate customer support, both of which have aided in their establishment as market leaders.
As per the Astute Analysis, Cospa has built a solid reputation in the industry for its accurate and intricate cosplay outfits, which are highly sought after by cosplayers and otaku enthusiasts. On the other side, The Costume Company is renowned for its extensive selection of costumes, props, and accessories, which it offers for a number of well-known anime, manga, and video game characters. CostumeBox is another major participant in the cosplay and otaku costumes market and is popular due to its affordable pricing and costume quality.
List of Prominent Competitors
Cospa
DokiDoki
Rubie's Costume Company
CostumeBox
Jakks Pacific
Spreepicky
COSTUMES 'N' PARTIES
Abhiruchi and Anuneet Costume Kart
Cossky
Stardreams
The Costume Company
Sweidas
Other Players
Segmentation Outline
By Type
Game Peripheral
Anime Peripheral
By Application and Product
Cosplay Costumes
Historical Dress
Video Game Costumes
Dance Costumes
Movie Costumes
Fantastical Dress
Modern Costumes
Otaku Costumes
Fishnets
Lace Garments
Anime Shirts
Accessories
Anime Animal Hats
Colorful Wigs
Anime Character Purses
Shoes
Others
By Price
Below US$100
US$100-US$200
US$200-US$300
US$300-US$400
Above US$400
By End-User
Men
Women
Kids
Unisex
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Retailers
By Region
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia & New Zealand
Singapore
ASEAN
Singapore
Cambodia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/asia-pacific-cosplay-otaku-costumes-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn