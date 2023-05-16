Global Gravure Printing Ink Market to Reach USD 6,048.7 Million by 2032 with Rapid CAGR of 4.5% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global gravure printing ink market size was USD 3,890.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Gravure Printing Ink Market size reached USD 3,890.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to experience a rapid revenue growth with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The increasing demand from the packaging, advertising, and branding sectors, along with a shift towards environmentally friendly gravure inks and ongoing research and development efforts to enhance gravure printing solutions, are the key drivers behind the market's revenue growth.

As consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, there is a growing preference for eco-friendly ink solutions for printing. Companies are actively engaged in research and development activities to introduce innovative product lines that align with sustainability principles and gain consumer acceptance. For example, on July 27, 2022, Inkcups' inventory introduced the GN Series pad printing ink, which is the company's second eco-friendly ink series. This ink series complies with the European Printing Ink Association (EUPIA) Ordinance on Materials and Articles for Food and Beverage (F&B) packaging. It is available in 10 standard color variants and can be used on various substrates such as plastics, metals, wood, apparel, and more.

Furthermore, companies are adopting strategic initiatives such as product launches, partnership agreements, and mergers and acquisitions, which significantly contribute to the growth of market revenue. For instance, on October 1, 2020, Flint Group Packaging Inks announced the acquisition of Poteet Printing Systems LLC, a company based in North Carolina. This acquisition aligns with Flint Group Packaging's growth strategy focused on acquisitions.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global gravure printing ink market is segmented by resin type, application, and technology outlook.

In terms of resin type, the market encompasses acrylic, polyurethane, nitrocellulose, polyamide, polyester, and others. These different types of resins offer varying properties and performance characteristics, catering to the diverse needs of the gravure printing industry.

When it comes to applications, the market finds application in various sectors, including packaging, textile, furniture, publication, and others. Packaging is a major segment driving the demand for gravure printing inks, as it is extensively used for printing on flexible packaging materials, labels, and cartons. The textile industry also relies on gravure printing inks for printing on fabrics and garments, while the furniture and publication sectors utilize these inks for decorative and promotional purposes.

In terms of technology outlook, gravure printing inks are classified into water-based and solvent-based inks. Water-based inks are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature and lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. These inks are widely used in applications where environmental regulations are stringent. On the other hand, solvent-based inks offer excellent print quality and durability, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.

Overall, the gravure printing ink market offers a range of resin types, catering to diverse applications in industries such as packaging, textile, furniture, publication, and more. Additionally, the choice between water-based and solvent-based inks provides options based on environmental considerations and desired print quality.

Strategic development:

Siegwerk introduced their Next Generation NC inks on May 24, 2022, produced in fully automated facilities. The formulations of these new NC inks have been enhanced to align with advanced manufacturing methods and current market demands. The latest NC ink series enables printing on various types of flexible packaging through both gravure and flexo techniques, offering a wide range of colors and clears. This technology serves as a versatile and adaptable solution for surface and reverse printing, making it suitable for lamination applications and providing an all-purpose option.

Competitive Landscape:

The global gravure printing ink market exhibits a fragmented and highly competitive competitive landscape, with numerous players operating at both global and regional levels. Key market players are actively involved in expanding their product portfolios, conducting research and development activities, and forming strategic alliances to enhance their market presence. These strategies include partnerships, collaborations, agreements, regional expansions, mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, and investments made by larger companies. Meanwhile, smaller businesses strive to differentiate themselves by developing unique products that set them apart from the competition. The objective for competitors is to offer distinctive value propositions and establish a strong foothold in the market.

The global market report includes several major companies that play a significant role in the gravure printing ink industry. These companies include Sun Chemical, DIC Corporation, Flint Group, InkTec Co., Ltd., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, TOYO INK CO., LTD., Hubergroup, Sakata Inx Private Limited, Wikoff Color Corporation, T&K Toka Co., Ltd., and many others. These companies are actively involved in implementing various growth strategies to expand their market presence, cater to the evolving demands of customers, and gain a competitive edge in the global market.

