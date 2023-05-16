Worldwide Space DC-DC Converter Market Size To Reach USD 59.1 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Space DC-DC Converter Market Trends – Rising development of thick-film hybrid DC-DC converters

Space DC-DC Converter Market Size – USD 32.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Space DC-DC Converter Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global space DC-DC converter market size reached USD 32.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving global space DC-DC converter market revenue growth are increasing deployment of small satellites and increasing miniaturization of space DC-DC converters. Development of thick-film hybrid DC-DC converters is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. For space design applications, thick-film hybrid DC-DC converters provide unique size, weight, efficiency, and cost savings. Because these are available in various power levels, output voltage/current rates, built-in functional capabilities, and form factor combinations, these are suitable building block modules that match the commercial equivalents' brickdesign. With thorough design analyses and validation record-keeping, next-generation hybrid bricks provide design solutions with significant cost savings and decreased designtime.

However, rising amount of space debris is expected to hamper growth of the global space DC-DC converter market over the forecast period due to limitations or restrictions related to launches. The number of particles with a diameter of 1 to 10 cm was estimated to be around 500,000 and particles bigger than 1 mm are estimated to be in the hundreds of millions. The volume of materials orbiting Earth had reached 8,000 metric tons as of January 2020. Space DC-DC Converter Market By Platform, By Type, By Form Factor, By Application, By Input Voltage, By Output Voltage, By Output Power, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Key Players Included in this report are:

STMicroelectronics N.V., Astronics Corporation, AJ's Power Source, Inc. (AJPS), Thales Group, Vicor Corporation, Airbus Group SE, Texas Instruments Incorporated, SynQor, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Space DC-DC Converter Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes

Capsules & Cargos

Rovers & Spacecraft Landers

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Isolated

Non-Isolated

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Space DC-DC Converter Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights in From Report

Environmental monitoring systems segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to a rise in the number of low-earth-orbit satellites used for monitoring.

Rovers & spacecraft landers segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Rovers are terrestrial surface exploration equipment that are developed to move over the solid surface of a planet and other celestial objects. Certain rovers are developed as ground vehicles to transfer members of a human spaceflight team, while others are robots that are partially or completely autonomous.

Middle East & Africa is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. due to rising demand for navigational and communications satellites in countries in the region.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Space DC-DC Converter Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Space DC-DC Converter Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

