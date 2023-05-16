Ispire Technology Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2023

/EIN News/ -- Revenue Increased 26.9% to $24.1 Million; Gross Profit Increased 51.9% to $4.5 Million; Net Loss of $3.3 Million for the Quarter, up from a $1.0 Million Net Loss in the Third Quarter 2022



Issues Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook for Cannabis Vaping Products, Representing Growth of 58% to 98%

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR) (“Ispire” or the “Company”), a leader in vapor technology, providing high-quality, innovative products with first-class performance, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023, which ended on March 31, 2023, and filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q on May 15, 2023. The Company’s fiscal year is the year ending on June 30, 2023.

“We are very pleased with our financial results during our third quarter. Revenue growth was a robust 26.9% while gross profit grew 51.9% due to a favorable product mix and the realization of economies of scale on higher sales volume. We look forward to a strong finish to the fiscal year with a projected sequential revenue increase for cannabis vaping products of between 58% and 98% during our fourth quarter,” said Michael Wang, CFO of Ispire.

He added, “As we begin our journey as a public company, we are focused on a multi-prong strategy directed at increasing sales of our e-cigarette vaporizer technology products and developing our cannabis vaporizer technology products with a focus on both medical and recreational usages. We firmly believe that Ispire offers the very best products in the marketplace and has rightfully earned an enviable reputation among its customers. We continue to seek to remain at the forefront of technology so that we can adapt to emerging trends and thereby enhance value for all of our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue increased 26.9% to $24.1 million as compared to $19.0 million in the same period of 2022. Tobacco vaping products contributed $16.5 million and cannabis vaping products contributed $7.6 million to revenue during the third quarter 2023;

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, and prior to the closing of its initial public offering, Ispire had cash and cash equivalents of $24.0 million and working capital of $5.2 million.

The Company believes that its current cash and cash flows provided by operating activities, and the net proceeds from the initial public offering will be sufficient to meet its working capital needs in the next 12 months.

Initial Public Offering

In April 2023, Ispire closed on its initial public offering of 3,105,000 shares of common stock, which included the 405,000 shares issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their overallotment option, at the initial public offering price of $7.00 per share. The common stock began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on April 4, 2023.

Including proceeds from the sale of the additional shares, the aggregate gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $21.7 million, less underwriting discounts and non-accountable expense allowance of approximately $1.7 million, and other expenses of approximately $1.5 million, resulting in net proceeds of $18.5 million.

Net proceeds from the initial public offering are being used for:

Approximately 35% to develop manufacturing operations in Vietnam and the United States;

Approximately 25% for research and development activities, which include efforts to develop new products and new vaping technology;

Approximately 20% for the marketing and promotion of the Company’s branded products; and

The balance of approximately 20% for general administration and working capital.

Outlook

Ispire is providing the following outlook for the cannabis vaping products for the fourth quarter 2023, which ends on June 30, 2023. Ispire commenced marketing cannabis vaping products in mid 2020, and revenue from cannabis vaping products was $7.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Revenue for cannabis vaping products for the fourth quarter is projected at $12 million to $15 million, representing growth of 58% to 98% from the third quarter 2023.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the R&D, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company has or licenses from a related party more than 200 invention/design patents received or filed globally. Ispire’s tobacco vaping products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the People’s Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its distribution network. Ispire’s cannabis vaping products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire currently sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the United States, and it recently commenced marketing activities in Canada and Europe, primarily in the European Union.

Please visit www.ispiretechnology.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, and YouTube. Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company’s website, any other website or any social media, is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to Ispire’s ability to generate the forecast revenue; Ispire’s ability to develop and market new products; the effects of regulations relating to the marketing and sale of vaping products in the United States and other countries; the expected growth of, and trends in, the markets for our products and services in the markets in which jurisdictions that we sell our products;; Ispire’s ability to establish and operate manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and Los Angeles;; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Ispire’s prospectus dated April 3, 2023 and in Management’s Discussion of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in Ispire’s Form 10-Q quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the prospectus relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the prospectus. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Investor Relations Contact:

Raphael Gross

203.682.8253

ir@ispiretechnology.com

ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, 2022 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,480,651 $ 24,035,608 Accounts receivable, net 8,260,574 15,412,769 Held-to-maturity investment - 9,604,418 Inventories, net 14,580,557 14,237,162 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 192,499 290,616 Due from related parties 1,934,855 - Total current assets 99,449,136 63,580,573 Other assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 114,025 588,213 Rental deposit 876,100 721,497 Right-of-use assets 295,804 4,359,274 Intangible assets - 72,714,652 Total other assets 1,285,929 78,383,636 Total assets $ 100,735,065 $ 141,964,209 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 290,541 $ 178,140 Accounts payable – related party 41,982,373 56,044,267 Contract liabilities 1,672,051 742,247 Dividends payable 3,362,639 - Accrued liabilities and other payables 159,296 520,057 Due to related parties 40,672,768 - Income tax payable 481,113 - Lease liabilities 347,541 917,310 Total current liabilities 88,968,322 58,402,021 Other liabilities: Lease liabilities - 3,608,580 Total liabilities $ 88,968,322 $ 62,010,601 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 140,000,000 shares authorized; 50,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30 2022 and March 31, 2023 5,000 5,000 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023 - - Capital contribution - 74,259,915 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (184,664 ) (199,938 ) Retained earnings 11,946,407 5,888,631 Total stockholders’ equity 11,766,743 79,953,608 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 100,735,065 $ 141,964,209





ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenue $ 19,014,149 $ 24,136,297 $ 66,247,507 $ 82,976,746 Cost of revenue 16,038,425 19,616,098 55,959,959 68,525,866 Gross profit 2,975,724 4,520,199 10,287,548 14,450,880 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 1,325,024 948,302 3,781,183 3,355,830 General and administrative expenses 2,546,379 7,033,958 5,618,260 16,234,767 Total Operating Expenses 3,871,403 7,982,260 9,399,443 19,590,597 (Loss)income from operations (895,679 ) (3,462,061 ) 888,105 (5,139,717 ) Other income(expense): Interest income, net 1,016 391 2,083 77,202 Exchange gain, net 68,420 660,760 136,902 183,178 Other (expense)income, net (5,559 ) (67,953 ) 49,382 (108,440 ) Total Other income, net 63,877 593,198 188,367 151,940 (Loss) income before income taxes (831,802 ) (2,868,863 ) 1,076,472 (4,987,777 ) Income taxes - current (158,755 ) (237,992 ) (788,348 ) (1,069,999 ) Net (loss)income $ (990,557 ) $ (3,106,855 ) $ 288,124 $ (6,057,776 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments (71,687 ) (157,704 ) (80,765 ) (15,274 ) Comprehensive (loss)income $ (1,062,244 ) $ (3,264,559 ) $ 207,359 $ (6,073,050 ) Net (loss)income per share Basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000





ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months ended

March 31, 2022 2023 Net income (loss): $ 288,124 $ (6,057,776 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,907 1,566,141 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 215,690 763,641 Accounts receivable impairment - 2,226,090 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,398,432 ) (9,323,279 ) Inventories (6,869,171 ) 343,395 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,987 56,486 Accounts payable (13,320,148 ) 13,737,398 Contract liabilities 471,745 (940,014 ) Accrued liabilities and other payables 323,866 360,761 ) Income tax payable 202,759 (481,113 ) Net cash (used in)provided by operating activities $ (24,003,673 ) $ 2,251,730 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (120,948 ) (495,065 ) Purchase of short-term investment - (9,604,418 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (120,948 ) $ (10,099,483 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment made for dividends (449,026 ) (3,384,678 ) Advances from related parties 1,681,723 1,934,855 Repayment of advances from related parties (1,804,786 ) (40,512,691 ) Principal portion of lease payment (203,612 ) (634,776 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (775,701 ) $ (42,597,290 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (24,900,322 ) (50,445,043 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 85,248,997 74,480,651 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 60,348,675 $ 24,035,608



