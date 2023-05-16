Carpenter Technology Highlights Strategic Priorities and Long-Term Financial Goals at Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- Accelerating growth, profitability and cash flow generation



Goal to double operating income from fiscal 2019 levels by fiscal year 2027

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) (the “Company”) will hold an investor event today covering the company’s strategic priorities and financial goals. The presentation will also be broadcast live via webcast.

“Carpenter Technology is at an inflection point, with the opportunity to realize meaningful, profitable growth”, said Tony Thene, President and CEO. “We participate in high growth, high value markets, including the aerospace and defense and medical end-use markets. And we have the world-class capabilities and assets that deliver the materials solutions our customers need.”

“Operating in a strong demand environment with our unique portfolio of material solutions, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth. Primarily driven by higher prices, an improving product mix and increasing volumes, we see a path to double operating income from fiscal year 2019 levels by fiscal year 2027. This operating income growth will deliver meaningful cash flow over the next several years, driving further value to our shareholders.”

In addition to providing insight into the business, the Company will provide detail on its stated goal to double fiscal year 2019 adjusted operating income by fiscal year 2027:

Specialty Alloys Operations segment expected to exceed 20 percent adjusted operating income margins on net sales excluding surcharges of approximately $2.2 billion to 2.4 billion in fiscal year 2027.

Performance Engineered Products segment expected to reach adjusted operating income margins of 13-15 percent on $570 million to $610 million of net sales excluding surcharges in fiscal year 2027.

Overall, expected to generate $400-600 million in cumulative adjusted free cash flow between fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2027.



“It is an exciting time for Carpenter Technology. We have demonstrated our recovering growth trajectory through fiscal year 2023, with increasing productivity across our facilities, and we expect to take a significant step forward in fiscal year 2024. We remain focused on leveraging our unique capabilities to deliver engineered solutions for critical applications across high growth, high value end-use markets to achieve our financial goals.”

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

