Health Gorilla Launches ADT Data to Improve Care Coordination

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, CA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network and interoperability provider, has launched ADT Data, a new product delivering real-time event notifications from a nationwide network of hospitals.

Health Gorilla’s ADT Data provides admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) alerts sourced from inpatient and emergency department encounters and is easily accessible through a FHIR-based API or intuitive web application. ADT notifications have been proven to reduce readmissions by up to 18 percent, lower administrative costs, and improve provider and payer efficiency.

Today, a third of primary care physicians never receive an alert when their patients are admitted to the hospital. Patients who don’t receive follow-up care from their primary care physicians within 30 days of discharge are 10 times more likely to be readmitted to the hospital.

”When doctors don’t know what’s going on with their patients, we can’t make informed decisions or provide optimal care,” said Steven Lane, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of Health Gorilla. “This newly available data will surely result in measurable improvements in care coordination and patient outcomes.”

With real-time ADT Data, providers will be informed when their patients have a major health event, enabling them to follow up in a timely manner and reduce the risk of hospital readmissions. ADT Data also enables payers to play a crucial role in the care journey by steering members toward in-network providers, reducing redundant care, and initiating meaningful interventions for frequent users of the healthcare system.

Health Gorilla’s ADT Data is available to risk-bearing entities such as payers, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and providers in value-based care arrangements. By integrating ADT Data with Health Gorilla’s other data sources, including EHR data, pharmacy data, and SDoH data, care teams can gain a holistic view of every patient without the administrative burden of manual data collection.

Interested in learning more? RSVP for our webinar titled “The Role of ADT Alerts in Coordinated Care” at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The panel will be moderated by Jitin Asnaani, Executive Advisor at Health Gorilla and former Executive Director of CommonWell Health Alliance, and panelists include Steven Lane MD, Chief Medical Officer of Health Gorilla, Farah Saeed, Interoperability Leader at eClinicalWorks, and Chris Pugliese, Director of Product Interoperability at ResMed.

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, powering national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the applicants accepted for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. Our platform hosts innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy.

