Milestone Scientific Commences Sales of CompuFlo® Epidural Disposables within The Pain and Rehabilitation Medical Group in Torrance, California

Follows successful evaluation by Dr. Fabian Proano, MD including complex thoracic procedures

/EIN News/ -- ROSELAND, N.J., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery systems that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it has commenced sales of CompuFlo® Epidural disposables into The Pain and Rehabilitation Medical Group in Torrance, California. Adoption of the technology by this clinic follows a successful evaluation process by its founder, Dr. Fabian Proano, an interventional pain medicine physician, who is board-certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology in both anesthesiology and pain medicine.



Dr. Proano initially conducted eight cases using the CompuFlo Epidural system, in which he reported 100% success. The evaluation included Epidural Steroid Injection (ESI) procedures within the lumbar, thoracic and cervical thoracic junction of the spine.

Dr. Proano has over 25 years of experience in interventional pain management, regenerative medicine, and adult stem cell therapies. He specializes in performing precise image-guided spinal and joint injections. Dr. Proano is a member of numerous organizations including: The American Medical Association, American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, North American Spine Society, International Spine Injection Society and The North American Neuromodulation Society. Dr. Proano completed his undergraduate studies at Santa Clara University, and attended medical school at University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, Washington. His residency training was in Anesthesiology at Harbor/UCLA Medical Center. Dr. Proano also completed an advanced specialty fellowship in Interventional and Multidisciplinary Pain Management at UCLA Medical Center. Dr. Proano has also served as Medical Director of Pain Management at several hospitals.

Dr. Proano commented, “Having evaluated Milestone’s CompuFlo System within my clinic, I can confidently state it has proven to be a valuable tool in helping navigate the challenging anatomical regions in the thoracic region and cervical thoracic junction. The system is easy to use and provides both audible and visual feedback, including real-time confirmation of epidural placement that enhances both the speed and safety of the procedure, thereby providing a better experience for the provider and patient.”

