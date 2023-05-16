Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,318 in the last 365 days.

Dorel Industries Inc. Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10:00 A.M.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders are invited to participate by live audio webcast at https://www.dorel.com/pages/shareholder-information

Shareholders will have the ability to interact with Dorel Industries Inc. Senior Management by submitting questions to ir@dorel.com. To be sure your questions are addressed during the Q&A portion of the annual meeting, it is recommended that you submit them no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel’s strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother’s Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 4,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

For more information:        
Rick Leckner
Tel.: (514) 245-9232 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dorel Industries Inc. Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more