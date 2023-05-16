Application Performance Monitoring Market Size Worth USD 15.40 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Application Performance Monitoring Market Trend –Increasing numbers of SMEs in developing countries

Application Performance Monitoring Market Size – USD 6.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global application performance monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 15.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly increasing application Internet of Things-based devices, rising adoption of APM solution among SMEs and large enterprises, expanding application of big data analytics, and rising demand for log management solutions are among some of the major factors driving market revenue growth currently. Application performance monitoring is a set of tools and techniques that allow Information Technology (IT) professionals to analyze and monitor the performance of applications. It focuses on infrastructure, user experience, and application dependencies, and others.

Some major components of application performance monitoring solutions are runtime application architecture, business transactions, real user monitoring, component monitoring, and analytics and reporting. Real user monitoring or end-user experience monitoring is a process that enables organization to respond to application faults and rectify the problem efficiently. North America accounted for the largest revenue share in global market in 2020. Increasing investment in technological advancements and robust presence of key companies are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region. Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (Synthetic Monitoring, End-User Monitoring, Mobile Monitoring, Others), By End-User (BFSI, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Government, Others), By Region Forecast to 2028.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP., Dynatrace LLC., Broadcom, IBM Corporation, AppDynamics, Microsoft, Dell, Riverbed Technology, Splunk Inc., and New Relic, Inc

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In June 2021, Scout APM launched its error monitoring solution. It provides application performance and error insight and alerts through a single, and integrated dashboard.

Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising adoption of application performance monitoring software, and increasing demand for APM analytics.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR as compared to other regional markets throughout the forecast period. Developments across IT industries and increasing adoption of APM solutions among SMEs and large enterprises are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

