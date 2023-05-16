Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Set to Reach US$ 17.76 billion by 2030, Registering a 4.8%Growth-PMI
The programmable logic controller (PLC) market refers to the industry that manufactures and supplies PLCs, which are industrial automation devices used for controlling and monitoring various processes in manufacturing plants, machinery, and other industrial settings. PLCs are widely used in industries such as automotive, oil and gas, power generation, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals.
The PLC market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing need for automation and efficiency in industrial processes. The ability of PLCs to control multiple devices and execute complex automation tasks has made them an integral part of modern industrial operations.
The report " Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market, By Type (Hardware & Software (Nano PLC, Small PLC, Medium PLC, Large PLC, and Other Types) and Services), By End-user Industry (Food, Tobacco, & Beverage, Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical, Energy & Utilities, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, and Other End-user Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’
Key Highlights:
• In January 2022, Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the UltimusPlus-NX fluid dispenser. This fluid dispenser provides Ethernet connection with Transmission Control Protocol / Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) for Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 manufacturing integration. The UltimusPlus-NX fluid dispenser allows operators to control all dispensing parameters directly from a Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) or other manufacturing plant controller. This saves time by allowing the operator to program multiple fluid dispensers from a centralized location. The ability to download the dispense log data directly to an FTP site improves process documentation.
Programmable logic controller (PLC) market Growth
The programmable logic controller (PLC) market has been experiencing steady growth over the years and is expected to continue expanding in the future. Several factors contribute to the growth of the PLC market:
Increasing Industrial Automation: The demand for automation in various industries is a significant driver for the growth of the PLC market. PLCs offer reliable and efficient control and monitoring of industrial processes, enabling improved productivity, reduced downtime, and enhanced safety.
Advancements in Technology: PLCs have evolved significantly with advancements in technology. Modern PLCs feature increased processing power, improved communication capabilities, and enhanced integration with other automation systems. These advancements have expanded the scope of applications and attracted more industries to adopt PLCs.
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Integration: The integration of PLCs with IIoT technologies has unlocked new opportunities for data analysis, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance. PLCs can now communicate with other devices and systems, enabling real-time data exchange and improved decision-making. This integration has further fueled the growth of the PLC market.
Emerging Markets: Developing economies, especially in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, are witnessing rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. This has resulted in increased demand for automation solutions, including PLCs, to optimize manufacturing processes and improve operational efficiency.
Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: The need for energy-efficient operations and sustainable manufacturing practices has become crucial for industries worldwide. PLCs play a vital role in optimizing energy consumption and enabling smart energy management solutions, making them an attractive choice for companies striving for sustainability.
Focus on Safety and Regulatory Compliance: Industrial safety and compliance with regulatory standards are top priorities for many industries. PLCs provide reliable control and monitoring capabilities, allowing companies to implement safety protocols, monitor critical processes, and generate compliance reports. This has contributed to the adoption of PLCs in various industries.
Integration with Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics: PLCs are increasingly integrated with cloud computing platforms and big data analytics tools, enabling real-time data storage, analysis, and visualization. This integration facilitates predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and centralized control, driving the demand for PLCs.
While the PLC market continues to grow, there are also challenges that need to be addressed. These include cybersecurity concerns, competition from alternative control technologies, and the initial cost of PLC implementation. However, ongoing technological advancements and the increasing demand for automation are expected to propel the growth of the PLC market in the coming years.
Key players:
• ABB Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Rockwell Automation
• Siemens AG
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Schneider Electric SE
• Omron Corporation
• Panasonic Corporation
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Emerson Electric Co. (GE)
Challenges
The Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market, despite its significant growth and benefits, also faces several challenges. Some of the common
challenges in the PLC market include:
Rapid Technological Advancements
Security Concerns
Integration with Legacy Systems
Lack of Skilled Workforce
