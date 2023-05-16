Sage Herb Extract Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Industry, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
The emerging trend of organic sage herbs led by health-conscious consumers, especially in developed markets, is driving the market growth of sage herb extracts.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sage Herb Extract Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sage herb extract market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, forms, end uses, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.8%
Sage herb extract’s use as a traditional herbal remedy and flavouring spice is driving the market growth of sage herb extract. In addition, many studies of sage herb extract have shown promising results in naturally regulating, preventing, or curing various diseases. Sage herb extract components such as flavonoids, terpenoids, and essential oils have been shown to be beneficial in shielding the body, among others, against oxidative stress, virus infection, inflammation, and free radical damage.
This has contributed to an increase in consumer confidence in the sage herb extract containing goods, thus, increasing the traction of the sage herb extract market growth.
Sage Herb Extract Industry Definition and Major Segments
Sage herb extract is commonly used to treat mouth and throat inflammation and infection, and digestive disorders. It is used as a fertility medication as well. Moreover, in the shape of a culinary herb, the extract finds extensive applications.
Based on nature, the market is divided into:
• Organic
• Conventional
By form, the industry is bifurcated into:
• Powder
• Liquid
On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into:
• Food and Beverage
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Others
Based on distribution channel, the industry is divided into:
• Direct
• Indirect
The regional markets for sage herb extract include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Sage Herb Extract Market Trends
The emerging trend of organic sage herbs led by health-conscious consumers, especially in developed markets, is driving the market growth of sage herb extracts. In addition, in the food and cosmetic industries, sage herb extract has an extensive range of applications. The flourishing food and cosmetic industries are, thus, contributing to the growth of the market.
In addition, because of its anti-inflammatory, anti-bactericidal, and astringent effects, the substance is also used in cosmetic products, thereby boosting the market growth of sage herb extracts. Furthermore, dermatologists also recommend the substance as it helps protect the skin, combats signs of ageing, and encourages a healthy hair and scalp.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are McCormick & Company, Inc. (NYSE: MKC), Badia Spices Inc., Bio Botanica, Inc., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
