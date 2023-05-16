Adeia Signs Long-Term IP License Renewal with Cox Communications

Agreement Extends IP License that Covers the Enhanced Subscriber Experience of the Largest Privately Held Pay-TV Operator in the United States

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose patented innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced that Cox Communications, a leading provider of broadband and pay-TV services in the United States, has entered into a long-term extension of its license to Adeia’s media patent portfolio.



Adeia has spent decades investing in advanced research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Adeia's innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling Adeia's customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

