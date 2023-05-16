FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, (“Foothills,” or the “Company”), an oil and gas exploration company focused on delivering the energy needs of today and tomorrow announced today a quarterly review of its financial performance for the three months ending March 31, 2023.



Q1 Financial H ighlights:

Foothills reported a 96% increase in revenue to $499,000 during three months ended March 31, 2023 (“Q1’23”), compared to $255,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2022 (“Q1’22”).

Foothills reported a 157% increase in revenue to $499,000 during Q1’23 compared to $194,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 (“Q4’22”).

Foothills reported a 28% decrease in losses from operations of ($288,000) during Q1’23, compared to ($399,000) for Q1’22.

Foothills reported a modest 14% increase in selling, general and administrative costs during Q1’23 compared to Q1’22, while more than doubling quarterly revenues.

The Company has demonstrated significant growth quarter over quarter with the addition of producing assets and higher commodity pricing. For more information, please refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report for the three months ending March 31, 2023 filed with OTC Markets on May 15, 2023.

Q1 Operational Update

Wind River Basin Project – The Company was able to successfully suspend all of its BLM leases through January 1, 2025. The Company is reviewing all available options to develop the property via joint-venture or joint development agreement. A third-party engineering report of the project located in the Wind River Basin, Wyoming, known as the Beaver Creek East Project, indicates prospective resources of approximately 21 million barrels of undiscovered oil and 37 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Jubilee Exploration Acquisition – The 500+ well acquisition provides the Company with a multi-year inventory of wells to return to production to increase the reserve profile and cash flows of the Company. The Company has successfully put a few wells back online with an approximate production of 15 barrels of oil per day (“BOPD”).

Comanche County Acquisition – In January 2023 the Company closed on the acquisition of 21 shallow oil and gas wells, all located in Comanche County, Oklahoma, situated across four leases. The Company’s return-to-production program on these properties will consist of cleaning out existing wellbores, facility maintenance, electrical work and flowline repair work, which is expected to deliver collective production rates of 20-25 BOPD for all wells.



Q2 Operational U pdate

In April 2023, the Company’s wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Jubilee Exploration, LLC, acquired a lease with four wells located in Jackson County, Oklahoma, from an unrelated party. The Company has already commenced return-to-production operations on the lease. The acquisition was financed from existing cash flows and is expected to add 15-25 BOPD to the Company’s production profile. The Company also believes there are potentially 3-4 offset drilling locations on the property.

The Company has also entered into agreements to acquire several producing and shut-in oil and gas wells from adjacent operators with a projected timeline to close on or before June 1, 2023. These acquisitions are being financed through the Company’s existing cash flows from operations.

Management will continue to focus on acquiring assets at attractive entry prices with low operating costs, operational upside, and long-lived reserves to add to the Company’s asset base in the future.

About the Company

Foothills Exploration, Inc. (FTXP), is an oil and gas exploration and development company focused on delivering the energy needs of today and tomorrow. The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of assets through two core initiatives. The first initiative is to generate high-impact oil and gas exploration projects. The second is to invest in hydrogen and geothermal projects for a low carbon future through its New Energy Ventures division by identifying areas where the Company can contribute to a viable, realistic, and balanced future energy mix. For additional information please visit the Company’s website at www.foothillspetro.com.

Investor Contact

Christopher Jarvis

EVP of Finance

(800) 204-5510

ir@foothillspetro.com