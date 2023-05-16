Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Financial Results and Corporate Update for Quarter Ending March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Company Reports 123% Increase in Year-Over-Year Revenue

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, while also commercializing diagnostics, today announces financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, and provides a corporate update.

Highlights For First Quarter and To Date 2023 :

Therapeutics Highlights:

QN-302

Orphan Drug Designation granted by FDA for the intended indication of pancreatic cancer

Good laboratory practice (GLP) toxicology studies initiated

Composition of Matter patent for QN-302 technology granted to University College London Business, as exclusively licensed to Qualigen

Scientific Posters, Abstracts, and Publications: Peer Reviewed Journal Publication – Molecules, March 2023 “The Potent G-Quadruplex-Binding Compound QN-302 Downregulates S100P Gene Expression in Cells and in an In Vivo Model of Pancreatic Cancer” American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 2023 – four posters





Pan-RAS

Scientific Posters, Abstracts, and Publications: American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference: Targeting RAS, March 2023 – two abstracts American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting, June 2-6, 2023: one poster, one abstract





QN-247

Scientific Posters, Abstracts, Publications: American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 2023 – one poster



Diagnostics Highlights:

FastPack

Reported 123% year-over-year increase in FastPack product sales following the expiration of the Sekisui Distribution Agreement on March 31, 2022 and the Company now recognizing 100% of the revenue from sales of FastPack diagnostic test kits and instruments

Promoted Benedict Abugan to Vice President to lead the FastPack business and corporate communications

Michael Poirier, Qualigen’s Chairman and CEO commented, “We had a successful first quarter with a significant revenue increase year-over-year from our FastPack business. We are pleased to see an increase in our sales since taking back the commercial activities associated with FastPack, as further illustrated by a quarter-over-quarter increase of nearly 16% from Q4 2022.

“Within our cancer therapeutics pipeline, we are making continued progress both on the development side, and through recognition within the scientific community. We continue to advance the development of our lead therapeutics program, QN-302, our G-quadruplex (G4) transcription inhibitor, for G4-targeted solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer, for which we are diligently working toward the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application around mid-year with the goal of commencing clinical trials later this year. Concurrently, our discovery-stage pan-RAS platform continues to be of high interest to the scientific community and pharmaceutical industry, as evidenced by its acceptance in high-profile scientific conferences, including a poster at the upcoming ASCO meeting, and we are making continued progress in developing our pan-RAS platform toward identification of a lead pan-RAS candidate.

“Additionally, the austerity measures we implemented in January 2023 to prudently manage capital appear to be yielding the intended results, as we have managed to maximize the efficiency of our operations without sacrificing either key operational requirements or development priorities. In the meantime, we continue to assess new strategic opportunities for collaboration, monetization, and other ways to capitalize on our current assets.

“We remain steadfast in our strategic plan to transition Qualigen Therapeutics to a clinical stage cancer therapeutics company, and to continue to develop our pan RAS-driven platform,” concluded Mr. Poirier.

Financial Highlights

Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were approximately $1.6 million compared to approximately $0.7 million for the same period of 2022, an increase of approximately $0.8 million or 123%, which is attributed to the Company’s resuming sales, marketing and distribution activities and, accordingly, recognizing 100% of the revenue from sales of FastPack diagnostic test kits and instruments as of April 1, 2022.

General and administrative expenses decreased from $2.9 million, during the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $1.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in stock-based compensation expense of $0.9 million, a decrease in insurance expenses of $0.2 million, and a decrease in legal expenses of $0.3 million, offset by increases in consulting expenses of $0.1 million and other payroll related expenses totaling $0.1 million.

Research and development costs increased from $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Of the $2.1 million of research and development costs for the three months ended March 31, 2023, $1.3 million (60%) was attributable to therapeutics and $0.8 million (40%) was attributable to diagnostics. Of the $1.9 million of research and development costs for the three months ended March 31, 2022, $1.6 million (84%) was attributable to therapeutics and $0.3 million (16%) was attributable to diagnostics.

The increase in diagnostic research and development costs was primarily due to $0.6 million in research and development expenses assumed in connection with the acquisition of NanoSynex, offset by a reduction of $0.1 million in FastPack research and development expenses. The decrease in therapeutics research and development costs was primarily due to a decrease of pre-clinical research and development costs of $0.6 million in QN-247 expenses, a decrease of $0.2 million in stock-based compensation expenses, a decrease in pan-RAS expenses of $0.1 million, offset by an increase in QN-302 pre-clinical research and development costs of $0.5 million.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. of approximately $3.8 million, or $0.78 per common share basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of approximately $4.3 million, or $1.22 per common share basic and diluted, for the corresponding period in 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $3.9 million for the corresponding period in 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $4.4 million in cash.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancer, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-cleared FastPack® System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for over 20 years. Our investigational QN-302 compound is a small molecule selective transcription inhibitor with strong binding affinity to G4s prevalent in cancer cells; such binding could, by stabilizing the G4s against “unwinding,” help inhibit cancer cell proliferation. The investigational compounds within our RAS family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules are believed to inhibit or block the binding of mutated RAS genes’ proteins to their effector proteins, thereby leaving the proteins from the mutated RAS unable to cause further harm. In theory, such mechanism of action may be effective in the treatment of about one quarter of all cancers, including certain forms of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. Our investigational QN-247 compound inhibits nucleolin, a key multi-functional regulatory protein that is overexpressed in cancer cells; QN-247 may thereby be able to inhibit the cells’ proliferation. QN-247 has shown promise in preclinical studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In addition to our oncology drug pipeline, we have an established diagnostics business which manufactures and distributes proprietary and highly accurate rapid blood testing systems to physician offices and small hospitals for the management of prostate cancer and other diseases and health conditions.

For more information about Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit www.qualigeninc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements by Qualigen that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. These statements include those related to the Company's prospects and strategy for its diagnostics business and development of its therapeutic drug candidates. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations. For example, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to continue to maintain its diagnostic sales and marketing engine without interruption after resuming worldwide sales, marketing and distribution responsibilities associated with FastPack from Sekisui Diagnostics, compete with others in this industry or expand market demand and/or market share for its diagnostics products, nor can there be any assurance that the Company will be able to bring the NanoSynex diagnostics technology to market or successfully develop any drugs (including QN-302, pan-RAS and QN-247); that preclinical development of the Company's drugs (including QN-302, pan-RAS and QN-247, and the deprioritized infectious-disease drug candidate QN-165) will be completed on any projected timeline or will be successful; that any clinical trials will be approved to begin by or will proceed as contemplated by any projected timeline, or at all; that any future clinical trial data will be favorable or that such trials will confirm any improvements over other products or lack negative impacts; that any drugs will receive required regulatory approvals (or Fast Track designation or Orphan Drug status) or that they will be commercially successful; that patents will issue on the Company's owned and in-licensed patent applications; that such patents, if any, and the Company's currently owned and in-licensed patents would prevent competition; or that the Company will be able to procure or earn sufficient working capital to complete the development, testing and launch of the Company's prospective therapeutic products (including QN-302, RAS and QN-247, and QN-165). The Company's stock price could be harmed if any of the events or trends contemplated by the forward-looking statements fail to occur or is delayed or if any actual future event otherwise differs from expectations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting the Company's business can be found in the Company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, all of which are available at www.sec.gov.

The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

QUALIGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 REVENUES Net product sales $ 1,607,170 $ 722,029 Total revenues 1,607,170 722,029 EXPENSES Cost of product sales 1,264,828 828,848 General and administrative 1,714,434 2,898,751 Research and development 2,121,551 1,864,745 Sales and marketing 199,114 138,323 Total expenses 5,299,927 5,730,667 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (3,692,757 ) (5,008,638 ) OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME), NET Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,038,673 ) (683,242 ) Interest expense (income), net 544,236 (6,309 ) Loss on voluntary conversion of convertible debt 1,077,287 — Other income, net (4,881 ) (36 ) Loss on fixed asset disposal 300 — Total other expense (income), net 578,269 (689,587 ) LOSS BEFORE (BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (4,271,026 ) (4,319,051 ) (BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (163,777 ) 736 NET LOSS (4,107,249 ) (4,319,787 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (261,028 ) — Net loss attributable to Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. $ (3,846,221 ) $ (4,319,787 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.78 ) $ (1.22 ) Weighted—average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 4,959,122 3,529,405 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Net loss $ (4,107,249 ) $ (4,319,787 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 119,723 — Other comprehensive loss (3,987,526 ) (4,319,787 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (261,028 ) — Comprehensive loss attributable to Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. $ (3,726,498 ) $ (4,319,787 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

QUALIGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 4,362,757 $ 7,034,434 Accounts receivable, net 411,104 538,587 Inventory, net 1,480,755 1,586,297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,283,358 1,661,220 Total current assets 7,537,974 10,820,538 Restricted cash 5,586 5,690 Right-of-use assets 1,364,901 1,422,538 Property and equipment, net 522,408 345,087 Intangible assets, net 5,839,330 5,845,702 Goodwill 625,602 625,602 Other assets 18,334 18,334 Total Assets $ 15,914,135 $ 19,083,491 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 899,948 $ 857,311 Accrued vacation 353,557 467,948 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,893,733 1,511,856 R&D grant liability 634,330 780,682 Deferred revenue, current portion 112,902 116,161 Operating lease liability, current portion 248,809 240,645 Short term debt-related party 958,952 950,722 Warrant liabilities 400,800 788,100 Warrant liabilities - related party 2,183,174 2,834,547 Convertible debt - related party 558,238 60,197 Total current liabilities 8,244,442 8,608,170 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,236,024 1,301,919 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 40,712 49,056 Deferred tax liability 192,587 357,757 Total liabilities 9,713,766 10,316,902 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 225,000,000 shares authorized; 5,052,463 and 4,210,737 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 42,952 42,110 Additional paid-in capital 111,887,447 110,528,050 Accumulated other comprehensive income 170,444 50,721 Accumulated deficit (107,231,393 ) (103,385,172 ) Total Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. stockholders' equity 4,869,450 7,235,709 Noncontrolling interest 1,330,919 1,530,881 Total Stockholders' Equity 6,200,369 8,766,590 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 15,914,135 $ 19,083,491

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.