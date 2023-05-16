Mullen Automotive Readies for Commercial Vehicle Launch with First Demonstration Vehicle Delivered to Randy Marion Automotive in North Carolina

Following a 1,000 unit Class 3 purchase order, Randy Marion Automotive receives first demonstration vehicle from Mullen Automotive

/EIN News/ -- The first Mullen Class 3 truck arrives at Mullen’s dealer partner, Randy Marion Automotive, for customer test drives and demonstrations.

BREA, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the first Class 3 demonstration vehicle has been delivered to Randy Marion Automotive (“RMA”) in North Carolina.

The Mullen THREE is priced at $68,500 and includes an estimated 130-mile range, 5,800 lb payload, and capability of carrying a 14 ft box with over 1,000 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

“Based on the tremendous interest we received on the Mullen Class 3 truck, we placed our 1,000 vehicle order. We have a lineup of our customers waiting to pilot this truck including Duke Energy, Lowes and UNC-Charlotte,” said Brad Sigmon, Fleet GM and VP of RMA Fleet Operations.

“It is exciting to enter the next phase of our commercial launch with the Mullen THREE — the customers, piloting, testing, and evaluation stage. Demand has been strong since we introduced this product and the aggressive price point. We are excited to get customers behind the wheel of our Class 3 product,” said John Schwegman, Mullen’s chief commercial officer.

“Randy Marion Automotive Group is a great dealer partner with pent-up demand for cab chassis products,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We know our Class 3 will be a great product when it hits the market. We look forward to getting the customer feedback prior to our start of production this summer.”

