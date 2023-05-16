Angel Fire Resort Will Open the Summer Season this Friday, with a Full Offering of Activities and the Return of the Outdoor Adventure Pass

New Mexico Mountain Resort Announces Summer Opening Date, New Learn-to-Ride Mountain Bike Experience, 4th of July Drone Show, High-Altitude Golf, Summit Ziplines and Expanded Outdoor Activities

Angel Fire Resort, located in the Rocky Mountains of northern New Mexico, has announced the summer season lineup of activities that will start Friday, May 19. Angel Fire Resort has carved out a family-friendly packed summer schedule for those looking for outdoor adventure in a scenic mountain town.

MOUNTAIN BIKING – LEARN TO RIDE PROGRAM

With over 60 miles of trails, Angel Fire Bike Park is the largest Bike Park in the Rocky Mountains and is recognized as the best bike park in the Southwest by the mountain-biking industry. Starting in mid-June, the Park is launching the new Learn-to-Ride Program for those new to mountain biking. The 1 hour and 45-minute lesson is the ideal way to experience mountain biking in a first-timer-friendly environment. Classes taught by professional mountain bike instructors will focus on essential bike operation, including balancing, braking, and cornering. Students can see the entire trail they will ride from the top of the lift, eliminating any surprises. The lesson includes:

lower mountain lift ticket

rental bike

Protective body gear and helmet

Personalized instruction in a class that will have at most six students per instructor

The Learn to Ride Program runs $59 if you have your bike or $99 if you need a bike rental. More Information here: Angel Fire Learn to Ride Program

OUTDOOR ADVENTURE PASS

Angel Fire Resort is bringing back the popular Outside Adventure Pass launched last summer. The Pass includes complimentary outdoor activities for every guest for each stay at the Lodge or vacation home reserved through the resort.

"We’re wanting to encourage our guests to take full advantage of all the outdoor activities we have here this summer. When you make your reservation with the resort, each guest will receive a free activity to try out during their stay," explains Greg Ralph, marketing director, Angel Fire Resort. "These activities include chairlift passes, lake activities, golf and tennis, and even high adventure activities at the top of the mountain. We want our summer guests to have an opportunity to take advantage of everything there is do here. We really are a year-round resort with so much for people to see and do."

To take advantage of the new Angel Fire Resort Outside Adventure Pass, make your reservation for the Lodge or a private vacation home or condo through the resort's reservation line. All guests will receive one complimentary activity voucher for each guest in their party. Activities include:

Free Scenic Chairlift Ticket

Free 1-hour boat/paddleboard rental at Monte Verde Lake

Free Children’s fishing permit

Free Disc Golf

Free Bucket of Balls at the Driving Range

Free Tennis at the Angel Fire Resort Tennis Center

Here are some additional activities offered this summer at Angel Fire Resort.

4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION – FIRST OF IT’S KIND IN NORTHERN NEW MEXICO LIVE DRONE SHOW

Angel Fire will be the first in northern New Mexico to offer a different Fourth of July tradition with a Drone Light Show. Drone light shows are performed by illuminated, synchronized, and choreographed groups of drones that arrange themselves into various aerial formations.

“The live drone shows are growing in popularity in drier climates. What once were Fourth of July fireworks displays are now being replaced by large swarms of small drones with colored lights,” Ralph explains. “It reduces wildfire risk, pollution, and loud noises. We’re excited to add it to our list of activities for the holiday.”

Angel Fire will also offer a Fourth of July Parade and a Pancake Breakfast along with the evening Drone Light Show.

ZIPLINING

Opening May 26 (weather permitting) is one of the state's highest-altitude, adrenaline-inducing outdoor adventures. Angel Fire Resort's Zipline Adventure Tour takes small groups of thrill-seekers through 4 different ziplines at the second-highest elevation zipline tour in the United States.

HIGH ALTITUDE GOLF

At 8,600' elevation, Angel Fire Resort's high-altitude, 18-hole golf course is regarded as one of the most stunning in the west. The course is tucked beneath the imposing Sangre de Cristo Mountains and offers sweeping views of Wheeler Peak and plenty of wildlife. The golf course opens on May 19.

LIVE OUTDOOR CONCERTS

Bring a lawn chair, some friends, and your dancing shoes! Cool Summer Nights Concert Series will offer free live music every Friday night in Frontier Park, so you can kick off the weekend right. Concerts run from June 16 through August 25. Check the Angel Fire Resort Event Calendar on the website for a full schedule lineup. Angel Fire Resort Events Calendar

STARGAZING TOURS

There are countless reasons why New Mexico is known as the Land of Enchantment. Home to some of the darkest night skies in the country, New Mexico offers some of the highest quality stargazing you’ll find anywhere in the world. Angel Fire Resort’s high altitude, low population density, dry climate, and clean air help to ensure that our night skies stay remarkably dark year-round. Learn about the stars, constellations, and planets on nightly display by taking in one of our guided Stargazing Tours.

SCENIC CHAIRLIFT RIDES

For those wanting to take in a deep breath of mountain air, the scenic chairlift allows guests beautiful Moreno Valley views as the Chile Express climbs to the mountain summit at 10,677 feet. At the top, guests can enjoy disc golf, hiking, or a picnic. Guests can ride the chairlift back down or opt to hike down the front of the ski mountain.

ART AND FARMER’S MARKET

This popular Sunday morning mix of art, wares, and food starts Sunday, June 18. Take a stroll through Frontier Park for this high-altitude farmer's market that will offer the best in fresh, locally-grown produce and products such as honey, soaps, and baked goods. Sunday mornings will be ideal for sipping on a hot vanilla latte, listening to live music, and checking out paintings, pottery, and jewelry from local New Mexican artisans at the expanded art and farmer's market.

LUXURY CAMPING

Awarded the #1 Place to Camp in 2023 by Campspot and a Top 10Best by USA Today, one place to check out is Angel Fire's Luxury RV Resort. The 35-acre, modern RV Resort located at the base of the Carson National Forest offers 102 RV sites to choose from. Travelers can park their rig and then select from many activities throughout the area, including pickleball, hiking, horseback riding, fly-fishing, golf, mountain biking, and ATVing. Travel Tip: the RV Resort is already taking reservations for this summer, so book sooner than later.

For more information: Angel Fire RV Resort

STAND UP PADDLEBOARDING

Angel Fire Resort's Monte Verde Lake has recently been restocked with Rainbow Trout to prepare for fishing this summer. Boats, stand-up paddleboards, and pedal boats are all available for rent. Fishing equipment, bait, and daily fishing licenses are also available.

PHOTOS: Angel Fire Resort Photos via Dropbox

BROLL: Angel Fire Resort Video via Dropbox

PHOTOS: Angel Fire Resort Photos via Dropbox

BROLL: Angel Fire Resort Video via Dropbox

For information on these events and other summer activities, please contact Angel Fire Resort at 855-923-7387 or visit www.angelfireresort.com .

