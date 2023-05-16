Cytek® Biosciences Marks Shipment of Its 100th Cell Sorter as the Company Continues to Lead Cell Analysis Forward

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, announced today that it has shipped its 100th Cytek Aurora CS system. This milestone is a clear indication of the company’s continuing momentum – and of the scientific community’s desire for Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology that streamlines workflows, accelerates discoveries and maximizes efficiency.



Launched in June 2021, the Cytek Aurora CS is built on the same FSP™ technology comprising Cytek’s Aurora cell analysis system. It delivers high-sensitivity capabilities at the single-cell level to resolve and sort even the most challenging cell populations – regardless of assay complexity or inherent autofluorescence. With the Aurora CS, researchers can easily transfer assays from analyzer to sorter without redesigning panels or reconfiguring detector systems, allowing for resolution and isolation of the same cell populations. Live cells or other particles can be deposited in microtiter plates or tubes for downstream studies, such as single-cell RNA sequencing, proteomics and cell biology. Assays that have been designed and optimized on a conventional flow cytometer can also easily be run on the Cytek Aurora CS.

“This milestone is a testament to the fact that our FSP technology – namely, flexibility, autofluorescence extraction, reagent combinations, and one configuration for all applications – is highly sought after,” said Todd Garland, chief commercial officer for Cytek Biosciences. “From the Cytek® Cloud to cFluor® reagent kits to our exceptional technical applications support teams and much more, Cytek is firing on all fronts. The market is embracing our ecosystem of complete solutions, and we will continue to build on our successes that advance the next generation of cell analysis.”

Cytek’s mission to provide a complete cell analysis solution to customers has continued to accelerate in recent months. By acquiring the Luminex flow cytometry and imaging business earlier this year, Cytek expanded its core instrument offerings and broadened the market and research areas it services. Additionally, the introduction of new cFluor pre-optimized assays and expanded reagent portfolios further enables scientists to advance their research with downstream applications, gain deeper insights, and fast-track discovery.

The company’s achievements are reflected in the over 1,150 peer-reviewed publications referencing use of Cytek solutions in research ranging from immuno-oncology to infectious diseases and immunology. Citations for these publications can be accessed at https://cytekbio.com/blogs/publications.

For more information on the Aurora CS, please visit https://cytekbio.com/pages/aurora-cs or www.cytekbio.com .

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Aurora CS; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system and certain reagents for use therewith, which are available for clinical use in countries where the regulatory approval has been obtained from the local regulatory authorities, including China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures. Please contact your local sales representatives for the status of local regulatory approval.

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Northern Lights, cFluor, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website ( www.cytekbio.com ), LinkedIn page and corporate Twitter account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and Twitter account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might," "will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Cytek Biosciences’ mission, product plans and strategies. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to global economic and market conditions; Cytek’s ability to integrate the operations and employees of the acquired flow cytometry and imaging business from Luminex and recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction; Cytek Biosciences’ dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek Biosciences’ current and potential products; Cytek Biosciences’ ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain key employees; Cytek Biosciences’ ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; and Cytek Biosciences’ ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek Biosciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2023 and other filings Cytek Biosciences makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek Biosciences’ forward-looking statements. Although Cytek Biosciences believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Cytek Biosciences as of the date hereof, and Cytek Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek Biosciences’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef5fb58d-bf97-4e1d-adf0-da7ea038ba20



