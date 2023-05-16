Industry Veteran Fred Hassan Joins the Board of Norstella

Parent company of Citeline, Evaluate, MMIT, Panalgo and The Dedham Group continues its tradition of embracing industry innovators.

/EIN News/ -- Yardley, PA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norstella, a leader in helping patients gain access to life-saving therapies by navigating the complexities at each step of the drug development life cycle, is pleased to announce that Fred Hassan has joined its board of directors. Hassan brings a wealth of experience and expertise in healthcare, having served as CEO of several major pharmaceutical companies and as a board member of numerous healthcare organizations. He has held senior leadership roles at some of the world's most prominent organizations, including Schering-Plough, Pharmacia Corporation, and Bausch & Lomb.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fred Hassan to our board of directors," said Mike Gallup, CEO of Norstella. "His vast knowledge and experience in the healthcare and life sciences industries will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and offerings in these sectors. Mr. Hassan’s extensive and deep insights will help guide Norstella's growth and strategy."

Hassan is widely recognized as a thought leader and innovator in the healthcare industry. He has been a vocal advocate for patient-centered healthcare and has worked tirelessly to foster innovation and to improve access to medicines, especially for underserved communities. His extensive network of contacts in the industry will be an asset to Norstella as the company continues to grow in the healthcare and life sciences industries.

"I am pleased to join Norstella's board of directors," said Mr. Hassan. "The company has a strong offering: cutting-edge data solutions, expert advisory services and advanced technologies such as real-world data, machine learning and predictive analytics. I look forward to working with Mike Gallup and the team to build on their success."

Hassan's appointment to the board of Norstella is effective immediately.

