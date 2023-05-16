Replicon Named a Finalist for 2023 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Application – Industry Cloud and the SAP Store Categories

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replicon today announced that it has been recognized by SAP as a finalist for the 2023 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Application – Industry Cloud and the SAP Store categories. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals. Finalists and winners in 22 categories were chosen based on the recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and key performance indicators.



“We are delighted to be chosen as one of the esteemed finalists,” said Raj Narayanaswamy, Co-CEO, Replicon, reacting to the development. “We believe this recognition will help further strengthen the innovative industry-focused cloud solution offerings from SAP and Replicon, driving cost-effective digital transformation and sustainable growth for the services industry,” added Raj.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

Replicon is a premium certified SAP Endorsed App within the SAP ecosystem that enables organizations to capture, validate, and transform their project time data with a modern user experience across desktop and mobile. The strategic partnership between Replicon and SAP empowers services organizations with a unified global time-tracking platform to drive revenue growth, while achieving considerable cost savings by eliminating multiple disparate time-tracking systems.

About Replicon

Replicon provides a comprehensive solution for managing the complex demands of project-based businesses by bringing together Project Delivery, Finance, and HR on a single platform. With more than 27 years of experience in the industry, Replicon’s market-leading Workforce Management Solutions provide a single source of truth for Time, Expense, Projects , Resources, Skills, Billing, Costing , Pay, Revenue Recognition, and Compliance. These solutions have achieved 100% user adoption, ensuring businesses have real-time access to accurate data for informed decision-making.

Powered by AI, Replicon’s platform is designed for global scalability and configurability, enabling businesses to empower their teams for both global governance and local administration, resulting in increased productivity and streamlined business operations. Replicon has established a strong global presence, serving businesses across 85 countries and 25 industries, including Fortune 100 companies.

With its innovative, user-friendly platform, Replicon provides an end-to-end solution for businesses seeking to maximize their success. Replicon has been recognized by multiple industry groups as a best-in-class solution, making it a valuable resource for businesses looking to enhance their operations and achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit www.replicon.com .

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact info: Ethan Schug Resound Marketing ethan@resoundmarketing.com