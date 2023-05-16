CLA Signs on as Wellness Sponsor for NABA’s 52nd Annual Convention

Attendees will receive wellness instruction, activities during convention

/EIN News/ -- New Orleans, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, continued its long-term relationship with NABA Inc., the leading national association representing Black business leaders in the accounting, finance, and related business professions, by announcing it will serve as the Wellness Sponsor for NABA’s 2023 national convention and career expo.

Both CLA and NABA believe deeply in the overall health and wellness of their employees and members. Already a sponsor of Insights 2023: Elevate, CLA chose to sign on as the Wellness Sponsor to further their collective goals of fostering healthy, balanced, and engaged professionals. The annual convention is being held June 6 – 9 in New Orleans.

“CLA has been on a wellness journey the last few years, listening to our teams and understanding what they need to find harmony in their lives as they pursue fulfilling careers,” said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. “We have expanded our resources beyond the typical corporate benefits platform, investing in talent and strategic relationships with those who specialize in nutrition, behavior health, and leadership development. Being able to bring that focus on wellness to the NABA national convention is such a perfect fit for how we all need to take care of our authentic selves.”

As part of the sponsorship, CLA and NABA will offer:

Fitness classes each morning, led by leading fitness instructors

Wellness tips and tools shared with attendees leading up to the convention

A wellness activation booth at the convention with facts, activities, and an area to hydrate and re-charge

Wellness giveaways

A convention-long competition with wellness gift baskets for participants who engage in the most opportunities

CLA’s commitment to well-being includes a relationship with Thrive Global, the leading behavior change technology platform founded by Arianna Huffington to improve well-being and productivity. As part of this sponsorship, CLA will extend its work with Thrive to the NABA audience, bringing Thrive’s Chief Training Officer Joey Hubbard to help close out the convention with a session on the science-backed connection between well-being and performance. A nationally renowned speaker, coach, and facilitator, Hubbard brings more than 30 years of experience helping individuals and organizations improve their lives, careers, and businesses.

“Taking care of the mental and physical health and well-being of our team is not just a moral obligation, it is also critical to the success of our organization. We know that healthy teams are more engaged, productive, and committed to their work, ensuring better outcomes for our members, partners, and the communities we serve. NABA is devoted to creating a culture of well-being that supports achieving personal and professional goals, and we believe that our people are one of the smartest investments we can make,” said Guylaine Saint Juste, President & CEO, NABA Inc.

CLA has been working with NABA for several years, committed to helping the accounting and professional services industry expand its reach through diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

About CLA

NABA Inc. is a nonprofit membership association that focuses on advancing opportunities for Black professionals in the accounting, finance, and related business professions. NABA offers programs and initiatives to help members achieve their professional goals, including scholarships, mentoring programs, leadership development opportunities, and networking events. The organization also works to increase diversity and inclusion within the accounting and finance professions by partnering with companies and organizations to create more equitable hiring practices. To learn more about NABA Inc. visit http://www.nabainc.org

###

Attachment

Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com