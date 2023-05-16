Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Leaders : Exploring the Top 10 Key Companies in worldwide - Research by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cancer and rising awareness regarding need for early diagnosis are some key factors driving growth of the global market growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oncolytic virus therapy market size is expected to reach USD 866.1 Million at a steady CAGR of 23.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of oncolytic virus therapy market can be attributed to rising cancer incidence globally. Cancer is a major cause of deaths in countries across the globe and it is estimated that in 2020, over 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, with over 0.6 Million deaths occurring due to the disease. Also, around 70% of cancer mortality occurs in low and middle-income countries. Oncolytic virus therapy (a type of immunotherapy) uses engineered viruses to destroy cancer cells without affecting healthy cells in the human body. Once a cancer cell is destroyed, it releases cancer antigens that trigger immune responses to destroy other tumor cells in the body.

The oncolytic virus therapy market is experiencing significant growth and is poised for further expansion in the coming years. Oncolytic virus therapy involves using viruses to selectively target and destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. This innovative approach has shown promising results in the treatment of various types of cancer, making it an attractive option for patients and healthcare providers.

The Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market is a rapidly growing industry with several key players. Companies like Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., CG Oncology Inc., ORYX GmbH & Co. KG, VCNBiosciences, DNAtrix, Targovax, and SillaJen Inc. are at the forefront of innovation in this field. They are developing Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market devices for a range of Application Outlook including Melanoma, Lung Cancer, Breast, Cancer

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞:

BASF SE:

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.:

Oncolytics Biotech is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing and commercializing oncolytic viruses as potential cancer therapies. Their proprietary technology involves using viruses to selectively target and destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.

Lokon Pharma AB:

Lokon Pharma is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. They aim to identify and target specific molecular pathways involved in disease progression to create innovative treatments.

PsiOxus Therapeutics:

PsiOxus Therapeutics is a UK-based biotechnology company that develops immune-oncology therapies. They focus on developing oncolytic viruses and gene therapies to target and destroy cancer cells, while also enhancing the patient's immune response against the disease.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.:

Sorrento Therapeutics is a California-based biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative cancer therapeutics. They work on various platforms, including antibodies, cell-based therapies, and small molecules, with the goal of improving patient outcomes in oncology.

CG Oncology Inc.:

CG Oncology is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer treatment. Their lead product candidate, CG0070, is an oncolytic virus that selectively targets and kills bladder cancer cells while activating the immune system to fight the disease.

ORYX GmbH & Co. KG:

ORYX is a German biotechnology company focused on developing innovative immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. They specialize in the field of adoptive T-cell therapy, using engineered T cells to target and eliminate cancer cells.

VCNBiosciences:

VCNBiosciences is a Spanish biotech company dedicated to developing gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. They focus on using viral vectors to deliver therapeutic genes into cancer cells, aiming to disrupt tumor growth and improve patient outcomes.

DNAtrix:

DNAtrix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops oncolytic virus therapies for the treatment of cancer. Their product candidates are designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells, stimulating an immune response against the tumor.

Targovax:

Targovax is a Norwegian biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. They aim to harness the power of the immune system to fight tumors by developing targeted immunotherapies and oncolytic viruses.

SillaJen Inc:

SillaJen is a South Korean biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy products. They are focused on developing and commercializing their lead product, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus therapy for the treatment of liver cancer.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

Advancements in Biotechnology

Combination Therapies

Growing Emphasis on Precision Medicine

Favorable Regulatory Environment

Increasing Investments and Partnerships

Rising Awareness and Patient Demand

Considering these factors, the future growth of the oncolytic virus therapy market appears promising, with potential advancements in treatment options, expanded applications, and improved patient outcomes in the fight against cancer.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cancer Vaccines

Immunomodulators

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Melanoma

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

