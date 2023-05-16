Cigarette Lighter Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Cigarette Lighter Market To Be Driven By The Rising Smoking Rate In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cigarette Lighter Market Share, Size, Growth, Price Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cigarette lighter market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, material type, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2022): USD 5433.80 million
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 3.3%
Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 6602.45 million
The demand for cigarette lighters has risen in response to the rising smoking rate around the world, Along with the increase in customer incomes. As a result, manufacturers are developing a wide range of cigarette lighters, from flint to car lighters, in order to boost profits and provide customers with more choices.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cigarette-lighter-market/requestsample
They have also released battery-powered electronic lighters that light up with the touch of a button. To provide greater comfort to customers, the leading companies have made major improvements to their design and functionality, which is expected to be a major factor that will drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Cigarette Lighter Industry Definition and Major Segments
A lighter is a small device that produces a flame which can be used to light things like cigarettes, gas stoves, fireworks, candles, or a campfire.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cigarette-lighter-market
Based on product type, the industry is divided into:
Flint Cigarette Lighter
Electronic Cigarette Lighter
Others
On the basis of material type, the market can be segmented into:
Plastic
Metal
Others
The industry based on distribution channel can be categorised as follows:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Tobacco Shops
Others
Regionally, the market is segregated into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Cigarette Lighter Market Trends
The growth of the cigarette lighter market is being driven by the factors such as rising population of smokers triggered by peer pressure, stress, and hectic lifestyles of the consumers.
The growth of the market is also aided by the rising innovation in the products by the manufacturers, which enhances their look and increases their appeal amongst the consumers. Various regulations by the government for manufacturers ensure that the final goods available to customers are safe and have consistent results.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Société BIC S.A., Zippo Manufacturing Company, Flamagas S.A. (Clipper), and S.T. Dupont, among others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports :
Honey Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/honey-market
Global Semiochemicals Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/semiochemicals-market
Global Image Recognition Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/image-recognition-market
United States Smart Thermostat Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-smart-thermostat-market
United States Dialysis Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-dialysis-services-market
Global Video Laryngoscope Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/video-laryngoscope-market
Global Space Propulsion Systems Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/space-propulsion-systems-market
Global Server Operating System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/server-operating-system-market
Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/light-detection-and-ranging-lidar-market
Global Lead Acid Battery for Energy Storage Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lead-acid-battery-for-energy-storage-market
About Us :
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Louis Wane
Expert Market Research
415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other