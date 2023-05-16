Smart Building Market Valuation Worth USD 201.16 billion by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031

Allied Market

The global smart building industry is segmented into component, solutions type, building type, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in adoption of smart buildings because of the growing need for better utilization of a building and better resource management in urban environments, and increasing demand for public safety and security drive the growth of the global smart building market. Emergence of artificial intelligence in smart buildings and the growth in the IoT market & its application in smart buildings are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global smart building market was estimated at $69.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $201.16 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Based on component, the solution segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2031. The service segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on solution type, the security and emergency management segment contributed to around one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021. The energy management segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.5% in 2031.

Based on geography, North America held around two-fifths of the global market share in 2021 and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% by 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Major industry players such as - ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Johnson Controls, PTC, and Siemens.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

