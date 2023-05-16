Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,138 in the last 365 days.

Incannex Company Presentation – Presentation of Psychennex, Psychedelic Therapies Subsidiary Company

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incannex Healthcare Ltd (Nasdaq: IXHL) (ASX: IHL) (‘Incannex’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce a company presentation which details activities of its psychedelic therapies subsidiary company, called Psychennex.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Incannex Healthcare 5/16: Media Snippet

Incannex Contact Information:

Incannex Healthcare Limited
Mr Joel Latham
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
+61 409 840 786
joel@incannex.com.au

Investor Relations Contact – United States
Alyssa Factor
Edison Group
+1 (860) 573 9637
afactor@edisongroup.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Incannex Company Presentation – Presentation of Psychennex, Psychedelic Therapies Subsidiary Company

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more