The Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market is expected to hit USD 1.72 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 24.5 percent – says Maximize Market Research

The Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market is segmented into Type and End User, Indication, and Therapeutic Area for the analysis of the market. The growing rate of Allogeneic Cell Therapy has increased globally due to the wider range of patients treated with allogeneic cell treatments. This increased demand for Allogeneic Cell Therapy and the growth of the healthcare industry is also expected to drive the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global healthcare research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 0.37 Bn in 2022 to USD 1.72 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 24.5 percent.



Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 0.37 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 1.72 Bn. CAGR 24.5 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type and End User, Indication, and Therapeutic Area Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187518

The report offers a quantitative analysis of the current drivers, restraints, trends, estimations, and opportunities in the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market, providing insights into prevailing opportunities during the forecast period. PORTER's five forces analysis evaluates the profit-oriented strategic decisions and supplier-buyer networks of market participants. In-depth analysis, market size, and segmentation aid in determining the current market potential. The report provides a comprehensive analysis to stakeholders interested in investing in the global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market, encompassing past and current market scenarios with forecasted size. It includes strategic profiling of key players, analyzing their core competencies, growth strategies, and market presence to guide investors. Mergers and acquisitions are among the strategies employed by players to grow market share and seize growth opportunities.

Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Overview

A procedure in which a patient receives healthy blood-forming cells (stem cells) from a donor to replace their own stem cells that have been destroyed by treatment with radiation or high doses of chemotherapy . Primary and secondary data were collected from various sources, including industry experts, therapists, medical journals, regulatory bodies, and company reports. The collected data was analyzed using various statistical tools and techniques. The analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market, including market size, growth rate, market share, and market trends. The future growth of the Allogeneic Cell Therapy market is predicted based on historical data and analysis of the current market trends and growth drivers. The report includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Allogeneic Cell Therapy market, including market share, competitive strategies, and product portfolio of the key players in the market.

Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

The Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market has experienced significant growth thanks to its ability to cater to a wider audience. Unlike autologous cell therapies, allogeneic cell treatments can be administered to patients regardless of their age, health status, or medical history since the cells are sourced from healthy donors. This expands the pool of potential patients and enhances the value of the allogeneic cell therapy industry. The research conducted in this field has yielded promising results, driving exponential market growth. Government organizations such as the FDA and EMA have shown a willingness to test and approve allogeneic cell therapy research, opening avenues for substantial investments in R&D. Key players in the market have implemented strategic plans to develop cutting-edge allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematological diseases.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187518

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the Allogeneic Cell Therapy industry, leading to research delays and reduced investments, creating a temporary void in the market. However, post-COVID-19, there has been a shift in awareness among both the general population and researchers. This shift has brought about new opportunities and directions for the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market. For instance, Lineage Cell Therapeutics secured USD 5 million from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to develop a potential SARS-CoV-2 vaccine using their allogeneic dendritic cell treatment known as VAC. Technological advancements and increased research efforts have played a crucial role in the growth of the Allogeneic cell therapy market. These developments have propelled the industry forward, creating new possibilities for the treatment of various diseases. The global Allogeneic Cell Therapy market has experienced steady growth, driven by factors such as advancements in filter technology, the expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector in emerging economies, and the increasing adoption of real-life applications. The market has substantial potential and is expected to diversify into various segments within the Allogeneic Cell Therapy industry.

Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Regional Insights

North America currently leads the Allogeneic Cell Therapy market, capturing nearly 78% of the total market share. The United States, in particular, holds the highest market share, with major players like Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio, and CARsgen Therapeutics contributing significantly to market growth. Extensive investments in research and analysis have further enhanced the growth prospects of the Allogeneic Cell Therapy industry in this region. Asia Pacific is witnessing a steady market share and is projected to grow rapidly due to factors such as a growing population, increased demand, and well-developed technology. The healthcare sector's expansion has resulted in improved investments and infrastructure in the pharmaceutical and healthcare markets. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Singapore are key contributors to the Allogeneic Cell Therapy market, with China leading the way and possessing one of the largest markets globally.

Europe holds a significant market share in the Allogeneic Cell Therapy industry, ranking second after North America. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) provides guidelines and restrictions to ensure the effectiveness, efficacy, and safety of these treatments. The establishment of the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) regulatory framework has facilitated research and commercialization of allogeneic cell treatments in Europe, positioning the region as a potential leading player in the Allogeneic Cell Industry. The Middle East and Africa region present emerging opportunities and risks. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar have made substantial investments to develop sustainable biotechnology and research hubs. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan focuses on diversifying the economy and advancing the healthcare sector. Dubai and Qatar are also establishing themselves as healthcare and biotechnology hubs, attracting international companies and research organizations. South America maintains a steady market share, primarily concentrated in larger countries such as Brazil and Argentina. Argentina has emphasized innovation, research and development, and quality manufacturing processes to grow its market share in Allogeneic Cell Therapy. Colombia has invested in healthcare over the past decade, positioning itself for a similar market share to that of Brazil and Argentina. Other countries such as Peru and Chile are gradually adopting single-use technologies and embracing industry changes.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/187518

Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

By Type:

Non-stem cell

Stem Cell

In 2022, the stem cell therapies market had the greatest share (77 %). The segment is projected to witness further growth in the upcoming years due to several factors. Firstly, there are diseases that are most frequently treated with allogeneic stem cell treatment including chronic illnesses such as blood malignancies, leukemia, and lymphoma as well as specific blood or autoimmune disorders, which is driving the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market.

By Therapeutic Area:

Hematological disorders

Dermatological disorders

By Indication:

Cancer

MSD

Cardiovascular Diseases



By End User:

Biopharmaceuticals and Pharma companies

Research Organisations

Clinical Laboratories



Allogeneic Cell Therapy Key Competitors include:

Allogene Therapeutics - United States

Bluebird Bio - United States

Mustang Bio - United States

NantKwest - United States

Nkarta Therapeutics - United States

Precision BioSciences - United States

Sangamo Therapeutics - United States

TCR2 Therapeutics - United States

Unum Therapeutics - United States

WindMIL Therapeutics - United States

Gilead Sciences - United States

Iovance Biotherapeutics - United States

CRISPR Therapeutics - Switzerland

Gamida Cell - Israel

Iovance Biotherapeutics - United States

Kiadis Pharma - Netherlands

MaxCyte - United Kingdom

Adaptimmune Therapeutics - United Kingdom

Cellectis – France

Celyad – Belgium

Novartis - Switzerland

TC BioPharm - United Kingdom

Tessa Therapeutics – Singapore

Mesoblast – Australia

CARsgen Therapeutics – China



On May 11, 2023, Allogene Therapeutics Announces the Encore Presentation of Phase 1 Data from the ALLO-501/501A Trials in Large B cell Lymphoma at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress. On Apr 13, 2023, Allogene Therapeutics Announces Participation in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) products for cancer.

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187518

Key questions answered in the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market are:

What is Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market?

What was the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market?

What are the major restraints for the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market?

Which segment dominated the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application, and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type and End User, Indication, and Therapeutic Area

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

Autologous Cell Therapy Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 26.1 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 21.5 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by a growing number of diseases and government support and initiatives.

Laser Therapy Devices Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 13.77 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.32 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the high adoption of technologically advanced aesthetic lasers is driving the market.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 6.4 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by growing demand from healthcare providers, and growing Ischemic strokes to support the market, which are expected to favor market growth.

Cell Therapy Technologies Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 44.01 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.14 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the growth of the cell therapy technologies market as this factor drives the Corn Meal Market.

T-cell Therapy Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 32.53 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.8 percent during the forecast period. Rising approvals combined with improving manufacturing capabilities and T-cell-based mechanisms are now commonly used in cancer immunotherapy are the major drivers for the potato processing market, this is driving the demand for starch recovery system components.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656