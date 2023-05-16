3D TSV Packages Market to reach USD 22.4 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

The 3D TSV Packages Market is segmented into 3D TSV Packages Technology, End User, Application, and Region. For the estimation of the 3D TSV Packages Market size, the bottom-up approach was used.

Market Size in 2022 USD 6.2 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 22.4 Bn CAGR 17.42 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Technology, End User, Application and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

3D TSV Packages Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report presents the dynamics of the 3D TSV Packages Market such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. The 3D TSV Packages Market is segmented into major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and South America. A strategic study of key market players in the market is covered in the report with detailed information. In-depth analysis of the industry, including company profile, revenue, product specifications, technology development and product sales, price, and gross margin sales given in the report. The 3D TSV Packages Market overview of the industry and market development of 3D TSV Packages is provided in the report. The SWOT analysis was used to study the strengths and weaknesses of the 3D TSV Packages industry. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the 3D TSV Packages Market size.

3D TSV Packages Market Overview

TSVs are high-performance interconnect techniques used as an alternative to wire-bond and flip chips to create 3D packages and 3D integrated circuits. The adoption of 3D TSV packaging increases the endurance of electronic devices. By using more robust packing, it protects the item from external pressures breaking it. Several applications for 3D TSV packages such as memory , microprocessors, graphics processing units (GPUs), and other electrical equipment.

Rise in demand for high-performance and compact electronic devices to fuel the market growth

The 3D TSV Packages have numerous benefits such as a small form factor, faster processing time, and enhanced electrical and thermal performance. The consumer demand for high-performance and portable electronic products such as laptop, smartphones, and others are expected to boost the market demand. The adoption of 5G technology and the increasing need for 3D TSV packages are expected to drive 3D TSV Packages Market growth during the forecast period.

The growing use of LED packaging in more items has sparked the development of gadgets with higher energy outputs, high density , and lower costs. Huge use of LEDs in products due to the development of higher-density, higher-power, and low-price devices. TSV integrated circuit decreases connection lengths and therefore requires lower parasite capacity, inductance, and resistance. These factors are advantageous for a combination of monolithic and multi-functional integration to be performed efficiently, with low power and high-speed interconnections. The embedded design at the bottom with thin silicone membranes enhances the thermal contact and thus reduces the thermal resistance. The application of silicon via (TSV) offers electrical contact to surface-mounted devices and mirrored sidewalls to enhance the reflectivity of the package and improve the quality of lighting. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global 3D TSV packages market.

In Asia Pacific, the 3D TSV Packages Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period

The Asia Pacific held the largest 3D TSV Packages Market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The adoption of 5G technology and the manufacturing of smartphones drive regional growth. The increase in popularity of smartphones, as well as the demand for new memory technologies and development in computational-intensive consumer electronics, are expected to boost the market size. The growth of the semiconductor industry and consumer demand for these devices is expected to boost the 3D TSV Packages Market in the region. Further R and D activities and investment for the research are expected to grow the 3D TSV Packages Market forward in the forecast period.

3D TSV Packages Market Segmentation

Based on the Technology, the wafer-level packaging (WLP) segment to dominate the 3D TSV Packages Market over the forecast period

In 2022, Wafer Level Packaging accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Wafer-level packaging (WLP) is a process where packaging components are attached to an integrated circuit (IC) before the wafer. A major application area of WLPs is smartphones due to size constraints. The semiconductors industry’s growth and efforts to enhance performance and lower form factors are expected to boost the segment growth in the 3D TSV Packages Market.

For example, the Apple iPhone 5 has at least eleven different WLPs, the Samsung Galaxy S3 has six WLPs, and the HTC One X has seven. These WLPs provide a variety of functions in smartphones, including sensors, power management, and wireless. In fact, it has recently been rumored that the iPhone 7 will use fan-out wafer-level packaging (FO-WLP) technology. FO-WLP is a more advanced version of WLP that allows for even smaller and lighter packages. This could lead to a thinner and lighter iPhone 7. WLP is a significant trend in smartphone design, and it is likely to become even more common in the future. This technology is helping to make smartphones smaller, lighter, and more efficient, which is what consumers are demanding.

By Technology:

• Wafer Level Packaging

• Through Silicon Via

By End User:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and Defense

By Application:

• Memory Based Application

• Logic Based Application

• MEMS and Sensors

3D TSV Packages Market’s Key Players include:

• Qualcomm Inc. (US)

• Intel Corporation (US)

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US)

• IBM Corporation (US)

• Micron Technology, Inc. (US)

• STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

• NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

• ASML Holding N.V. (Netherlands)

• Dialog Semiconductor plc (UK)

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan)

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

• SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea)

• Sony Corporation (Japan)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (UAE)

• Intel Corporation (Israel)

• STMicroelectronics N.V. (Morocco)

• Toshiba Corporation (Saudi Arabia)

• NXP Semiconductors N.V. (South Africa)

• Positivo Tecnologia S.A. (Brazil)

• Embraer S.A. (Brazil)

• Avianca Holdings S.A. (Colombia)

• Banco Santander S.A. (Spain, with a significant presence in South America)

• MercadoLibre, Inc. (Argentina)

Key questions answered in the 3D TSV Packages Market are:

What are 3D TSV Packages?

What was the 3D TSV Packages Market size in 2022?

What is the expected 3D TSV Packages Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the 3D TSV Packages Market?

What are the key benefits of the 3D TSV Packages Market?

What are the new trends in 3D TSV Packages?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global 3D TSV Packages Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the 3D TSV Packages Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the 3D TSV Packages Market growth?

Which segment dominated the 3D TSV Packages Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the 3D TSV Packages Market?

Which region held the largest share of the 3D TSV Packages Market?

Who are the key players in the 3D TSV Packages Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, End User, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

