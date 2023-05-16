[Latest] Global Kitchen Knives Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 16.5 Billion Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.30% | Kitchen Knives Industry Trends, Report, Analysis, Outlook, Forecast, Growth by Zion Market Research

[220+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the Global Kitchen Knives Market size was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 16.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.30% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG, Masamoto Sohonten Co., Ltd., MAC Knife, Wüsthof, Victorinox AG, Kyocera, Zwilling J. A. Henckels, Misen, LLC, Calphalon, Dexter-Russell, Inc., Messermeister, Inc., and others.

What are Kitchen Knives? How big is the Kitchen Knives Industry?

Report Overview:

Kitchen knives are products that provide large benefits as compared to knives that find application in routine activities including effective chopping & slicing along with massive controlling of the product. There is a rise in the number of individuals opting for cooking as a career and the acceptance of kitchen knives in cafeterias in schools, academic institutions, colleges, and workplaces.

In addition to this, kitchen knife manufacturers are focusing on the production of durable, safe, and cost-efficient items. Massive consumption of street food and an increase in the number of restaurants have also elevated the utilization of kitchen knives as a large number of chefs prefer their use over traditional knives during routine activities.

Global Kitchen Knives Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

Surging consumer demand for new kitchen knives will proliferate the expansion of the global kitchen knives market.

In addition to this, beneficial product features including outstanding performance, use-convenience, and durability are predicted to boost the global market.

Industry participants are trying to launch new products for satisfying consumer demand, thereby steering the global market expansion.

Introduction of kitchen knives in various shapes along with their enhanced use will proliferate the size of the market.

Restraints:

The easy availability of alternative products will put brakes on the expansion of the global kitchen knives industry.

Furthermore, rising costs of raw materials import and excise duties can deter the growth of the global industry in the forecasting years.

Opportunities:

The flourishing hotel and restaurant business has generated new growth opportunities for the global industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 14.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 16.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.30% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG, Masamoto Sohonten Co., Ltd., MAC Knife, Wüsthof, Victorinox AG, Kyocera, Zwilling J. A. Henckels, Misen, LLC, Calphalon, Dexter-Russell, Inc., and Messermeister, Inc. Key Segment By Manufacturing Process, By Cutting Edge, By Distribution Channel, By Size, By Application, By Price, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options



Kitchen Knives Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global kitchen knives market is divided into manufacturing process, cutting edge, size, application, price, distribution channel, and region.

The cutting-edge segment of the kitchen knives market is sub-segmented into plain, granton, and serrated segments. Furthermore, the plain segment, which dominated the kitchen knives market in 2022, is predicted to register highest gains during the anticipated timeframe. The expansion of the segment over 2023-2030 can be due to use of plain kitchen knives in residential and commercial sectors as a result of its effective functions such as skinning, chopping, mincing, slicing, and dicing.

On basis of size, the kitchen knives industry across the globe is divided into 3-5 inches, 5-7 inches, 7-9 inches, and 9-12 inches segments. Moreover, the 5-7 inches segment, which dominated the segmental space in 2022, will continue to do so even during the estimated timespan. The segmental growth over the analysis timeline can be due to use of 5-7 inches of kitchen knives in kitchen actives of chopping, slicing, cutting, and dicing of big and small fruits & vegetables.

Based on the price, global kitchen knives market is divided into low, medium, and high segments. The low-price segment, which dominated the global market revenue in 2022, is set to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The growth of the segment in the forecasting years can be subject to massive use of the lowly priced kitchen knives due to its cost-effectivity.

The global Kitchen Knives market is segmented as follows:

By Manufacturing Process

Hand-Forged

Stamped Blades

By Cutting Edge

Plain

Granton

Serrated

By Distribution Channel

Direct Selling

Indirect Selling

By Size

3-5 inches

5-7 inches

7-9 inches

9-12 inches

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global kitchen knives market include -

Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG

Masamoto Sohonten Co. Ltd.

MAC Knife

Wüsthof

Victorinox AG

Kyocera

Zwilling J. A. Henckels

Misen LLC

Calphalon

Dexter-Russell Inc.

Messermeister Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Kitchen Knives market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.30% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Kitchen Knives market size was valued at around US$ 14.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 16.5 billion by 2030.

The global kitchen knife market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to favorable product features such as exceptional performance, convenience, and durability.

Based on manufacturing process, the stamped blades segment is predicted to contribute a majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the residential segme nt to make major contributions towards the global market proceeds over 2023-2030.

Based on distribution channel, the indirect selling segment to make major contributions towards the global market proceeds over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific Kitchen Knives market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

European Kitchen Knives market to grow the maximum revenue share during forecast period

The kitchen knives market in Europe is predicted to retain its market domination over the upcoming timeline. The expansion of the market in Europe can be credited to strong culinary traditions and large-scale product penetration in kitchen. In addition to this, a large number of European populations are allocating large amount of funds for manufacturing high-end kitchen knives for household use. Moreover, the escalating popularity of eco-friendly kitchen knives in Europe will enhance the growth of the regional market.

On the other hand, the kitchen knives industry in Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the assessment period. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be subject to rise in the easy availability of large number of food menus & growing popularity of cooking in the traditions of countries such as India, Japan, and China in Asia.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In first half of 2019, Artisan Revere, a major producer of chef’s knife, introduced the Elmax knife which has length of 8.6 inches and can be used by chefs in cooking due to its smooth, even, and fast-cutting characteristics. The initiative will contribute majorly to the demand for kitchen knives in the forecasting years.

In the first half of 2019, Colorado, a peak knife manufacturing company, introduced a 14ers knife made up of German steel. The strategic initiative is projected to account humungously towards the global kitchen knives market earnings in the years ahead.

