Salona Global Closes Acquisition of Arrowhead Medical, Provides Update on Biodex Integration; Posts First Quarter Results with Positive Adjusted EBITDA, 23% Annual Revenue Growth and 27% Growth in Annual Gross Profits, Improved Quarter-over-Quarter…

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation ("Salona Global", "SGMD" or the ‎‎"Company") (TSXV:SGMD) today announced it closed its acquisition of Arrowhead Medical, LLC ("Arrowhead"), a recovery science medical device sales and distribution business expected to add $4.0 million in annual revenue to the Company, with an estimated 32% in gross profit. The Company also reported financial highlights for the first quarter of 2023, ending March 31, 2023, and provided details for its earnings call scheduled for 5pm EST today.



Acquisition of Arrowhead and Biodex Integration Update

The Company closed its acquisition of Arrowhead, a recovery science medical device sales and distribution business, on May 15, 2023. This addition to Salona Global is projected to add $4.0 million in revenue annually with an estimated 32% in gross profit. Based on its unaudited financial results, Arrowhead’s sales in calendar year 2022 were approximately $3.5 million, with gross profit of approximately 32%. The terms of this transaction are described in more detail below. Since the Company’s acquisition of its Mio-Guard business in March 2022, Mio-Guard has generated strong revenues and has grown its sales by more than 25% in calendar year 2022 compared to calendar year 2021.The Company intends to integrate Arrowhead with the Mio-Guard business unit in an effort to leverage the portions of the businesses that are differentiating and expand the portions that are complimentary. We expect to utilize customer lists for all products in the Salona Global family of companies, including Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (“Biodex”), and leverage pricing from common suppliers.

The Company closed its acquisition of Biodex, consisting of its physical medicine (rehabilitation) business, on April 3, 2023. The integration plan of Biodex is on track and management has initiated a cross-selling strategy to offer Biodex products to the Mio-Guard database of customers and vice versa. The operational integration of the Biodex business remains on track as management focuses on back-office functions and begins to vertically integrate Salona Global manufacturing capabilities.

Q1 2023 Financial Highlights

Generated revenues of $10.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, 23% increase as compared to the same period last year. 1% increase over the most recently reported three months ended November 30, 2022.

Generated gross profits of $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, 27% increase as compared to the same period last year. 17% increase over the most recently reported three months ended November 30, 2022.

Increased gross profits to 38.3% as a percentage of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023, up from 33.1% for the most recently reported three months ended November 30, 2022.

Net Loss of $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Net Loss of $0.6 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (defined below) of $642,269 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, represents an increase of $801,986 over the most recently reported three months ended November 30, 2022.



The Company’s order book continues to be strong and has grown with the addition of the Biodex and the Arrowhead Medical businesses. The Company’s current order book backlog (defined below) is approximately $25 million.

“This quarter’s results reflect an improvement in profitability and gross margin from the previous quarters,” said Les Cross, Chairman. “We saw a slight increase in sequential revenues for the quarter as our focus was on closing the Biodex acquisition and preparing for the cross-selling initiatives between Biodex and Mio-Guard. In the current quarter ending June 30, 2023, we expect to see an increase in revenues as we add the Biodex products to our Salona family of products. I want to commend the team on a job well done with this transformative acquisition.”

“We are pleased to welcome the staff and customers of both Biodex and Arrowhead to the Salona Global family,” said Luke Faulstick, CEO. “We have ambitious plans to grow the Arrowhead Medical business in a similar fashion to how we have grown our Mio-Guard business. We plan to leverage the well-known global Biodex brand in the rehabilitation market and take advantage of the developed Biodex international and domestic sales and distribution channels to sell new Salona Global products in late stages of development, and to accelerate the sales of our broad existing product portfolio through a focus on cross-selling and improved customer service and sales approach. We look forward to finalizing our integration of these businesses and moving on to further acquisitions. We also continue to work to replace our current short-term debt with the goal of extending the maturity dates for such debt.”

Terms of Arrowhead Acquisition

Pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement entered into on May 15, 2023 (“SPA”), the purchase price for the ownership interests in Arrowhead Medical, LLC consisted of the issuance of 1 million shares of its Class A common stock to the seller, the assumption of approximately $250,000 in bank debt under Arrowhead’s existing asset based line of credit, and an agreement to pay the seller a contingent earn-out equal to one share of Class A common stock for each $1 of EBITDA generated by the Arrowhead business over the two year period following the closing date, not to exceed a maximum of 2 million Class A shares. The Class A shares are convertible into the Company’s Common Shares on a 1 for 1 basis, subject to a) an agreement by the seller not to convert Class A shares to Common Shares if at any time the seller owns more than 500,000 Common Shares, and b) a restriction in the terms of the Class A shares that restricts the seller from converting the Class A shares to Common Shares if at any time the seller owns more than 9.9% of the outstanding Common Shares.

Full Financial Statements

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ‎and Comprehensive Loss and Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets are included below. The full financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and related management discussion and analysis (in the form of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) was filed on May 15, 2023 with the United States Securities and ‎Exchange ‎Commission and is available at www.sec.gov , and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain ‎provinces of ‎Canada and available at www.sedar.com .

Currency

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian ‎dollars.‎

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release refers to “order book backlog” and “Adjusted EBITDA” which are non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measures that do ‎not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP or IFRS. The Company’s presentation of these financial ‎measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures assist the Company’s management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing operating plans of the Company. The Company’s management also believes that presenting these measures allows investors to view the Company’s performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.

“Order book backlog” as used in this press release is calculated as committed customer orders to deliver products and services at a future date.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net loss excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of right-of-use asset, amortization of intangible asset, foreign exchange (loss) gain, other income, provision for impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, and stock-based compensation.

The following table provides reconciliation between net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA:

3 months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net Loss $ (1,662,744 ) $ (593,634 ) Interest Expense 278,086 120,454 Provision for income taxes 36,250 (114,110 ) Depreciation of property and equipment 184,264 69,123 Amortization of right-of-use asset 381,833 86,425 Amortization of intangible asset 350,546 214,981 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,528 ) 4,173 Other income (133 ) (45 ) Provision for impairment - 5,520,522 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 195,300 (5,853,701 ) Transaction costs 458,771 1,199,120 Severance Expense 106,100 - Stock based compensation 315,524 438,569 Adjusted EBITDA $ 642,269 $ 1,091,877

Additional Information

Readers are cautioned that the financial information regarding Arrowhead disclosed herein is unaudited and derived as a result of unaudited financial information as well as the Company’s due diligence.

There can be no assurance that any further acquisitions by the Company will be completed as proposed or at all and no definitive agreements have been executed. Completion of any transaction will be subject to applicable director, shareholder, and regulatory approvals.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects” “believes”, “estimates”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, and “anticipate”, and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including: the expected revenue and gross margins of the Arrowhead business post-closing; the expected success of the Company’s cross-selling initiatives involving the Arrowhead, Biodex, Mio-Guard and other Company products; the success of the integration of the Biodex and Arrowhead businesses into the Company’s other businesses and operational processes; the expected addition of customers from the Arrowhead and Biodex businesses; the Company expecting an increase in revenues in the quarter ending June 30, 2023; the Company completing additional acquisitions; and the Company successfully replacing its current short-term debt with an extended maturity date.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" "believes", "estimates", "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", and "anticipate", and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including: the expected revenue and gross margins of the Arrowhead business post-closing; the expected success of the Company's cross-selling initiatives involving the Arrowhead, Biodex, Mio-Guard and other Company products; the success of the integration of the Biodex and Arrowhead businesses into the Company's other businesses and operational processes; the expected addition of customers from the Arrowhead and Biodex businesses; the Company expecting an increase in revenues in the quarter ending June 30, 2023; the Company completing additional acquisitions; and the Company successfully replacing its current short-term debt with an extended maturity date.

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 3 months ended 3 months ended March 31 March 31 2023 2022 Revenue $ 10,683,229 $ 8,668,415 Cost of revenue: Direct service personnel 1,825,755 1,430,939 Direct material costs 4,426,091 3,715,608 Other direct costs 335,524 295,008 Total cost of revenue 6,587,370 5,441,555 Gross profit 4,095,859 3,226,860 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 3,875,214 2,573,552 Depreciation of property and equipment 184,264 69,123 Amortization of right-of-use assets 381,833 86,425 Amortization of intangible assets 350,546 214,981 Total operating expenses 4,791,857 2,944,081 Net operating (loss) gain (695,998 ) 282,779 Interest expense (278,086 ) (120,454 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 1,528 (4,173 ) Other income 133 45 Provision for impairment - (5,520,522 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (195,300 ) 5,853,701 Transaction costs (458,771 ) (1,199,120 ) Net loss before taxes (1,626,494 ) (707,744 ) Provision for income taxes (36,250 ) 114,110 Net loss $ (1,662,744 ) $ (593,634 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (42,443 ) 696,969 Comprehensive (loss) gain $ (1,705,187 ) $ 103,335 Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common stock and Class A shares outstanding 62,384,871 50,020,087



