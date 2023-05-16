Gamification Market Valuation Worth USD 95.5 Billion by 2030, At 25.6% CAGR – Report by Allied Market Research

Allied Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global market based on component, deployment type, application, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of AI for processing and presentation of personalized results present new opportunities in the upcoming years. Rewards & recognition to employees over performance to boost the employee engagement and providing lucrative offers to customers & consumers drive the growth of the global gamification market.

The global gamification market generated $9.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $95.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fifth of the total market share. However, the IT and telecom segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 28.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.

Major market players such as - Ambition, Axonify, Inc., Bunchball, Inc., Callidus Software, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solution Corp., Cut-e GmbH, G-Cube, Iactionable, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and MPS Interactive Systems Limited.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

