Automotive Power Electronics Market to Reach $6.74 Bn by 2032, Fueled by Rising Vehicle Modernization and Safety Demands

The global automotive power electronics market size was USD 4.24 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Power Electronics Market size reached USD 4.24 Billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for power electronics is being fueled by the growing vehicle modernization, as they are crucial for various aspects of vehicles such as safety and security systems, body electronics, powertrain and chassis systems, telematics, and infotainment systems.

These essential features of any vehicle require power electronic components to operate effectively. The automotive industry continues to innovate in electronic systems, with over 90% of new automotive features being attributed to electronic advancements. This progress in car electronics technology is contributing to the revenue growth of the power electronics sector. The shift towards vehicle electrification is driven by multiple factors, including exhaust gas emissions regulations, consumer preference for innovative technology, and stricter fuel economy standards to reduce carbon emissions. These factors are further propelling the market's revenue growth.

The increasing electrification of vehicles is expected to significantly drive market revenue growth. Power electronic components are in high demand, particularly for applications in the security system, body electronics, powertrain and chassis systems, telematics, and entertainment systems of electric vehicles. Power electronics play a vital role in various safety-related applications, such as tire pressure monitoring systems, Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) systems, and airbag systems. Advanced automotive power electrification systems rely on sensors found in radar systems and Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) cameras to prevent collisions, alert drivers, and assist them in emergency situations.

Furthermore, the demand for diesel and gasoline vehicles is expected to decline due to the rising oil prices, which will contribute to the growth of the Electric Vehicle (EV) market. The introduction of electric cars like Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) has already propelled the growth of this industry.

The global automotive power electronics market can be analyzed based on various factors. Firstly, when considering the device outlook, the market can be categorized into power IC and power module/discrete.

In terms of component outlook, the market is influenced by microcontrollers and sensors, both playing important roles in automotive power electronics systems.

When examining the market based on vehicle type outlook, it can be further divided into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Each segment has its specific requirements and demands in terms of power electronics.

The material outlook is another important aspect to consider, and it includes silicon, silicon carbide, gallium nitride, and other materials. These materials are utilized in different power electronic components and systems.

The application outlook of the automotive power electronics market encompasses various areas. This includes ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and safety systems, body control and comfort features, infotainment systems, telematics, engine management and powertrain systems, as well as battery management.

Furthermore, the market is also influenced by the electric vehicle outlook, which encompasses battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The growing adoption of electric vehicles is driving the demand for power electronics in this segment.

Overall, the automotive power electronics market is influenced by device types, components, vehicle types, materials, applications, and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Understanding these different aspects is crucial in analyzing and addressing the market's dynamics and opportunities.

Strategic development:

Valeo and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) have entered into a partnership on 13 September 2022 to jointly address the challenges in electric mobility, specifically focusing on the next generation of power electronics. Power electronics play a critical role in electric vehicles, encompassing motor control, energy management, and charging speed.

Through this collaboration, the teams from Valeo and CEA will work together on advanced research initiatives, aiming to develop cutting-edge electronic technologies. The primary objectives of this partnership include enhancing the efficiency of electric vehicles by increasing their driving range, optimizing the powertrain system, and reducing the weight of onboard power electronics.

The joint efforts of Valeo and CEA will contribute to the advancement of electric mobility by pushing the boundaries of power electronics technology and fostering innovation in the industry. By leveraging their expertise and resources, they seek to overcome the existing challenges and drive the evolution of electric vehicles towards higher performance and sustainability.

Competitive Landscape:

The global automotive power electronics market features a consolidated competitive landscape, characterized by a limited number of prominent players operating at both global and regional levels. These key market players are actively involved in product development initiatives and strategic alliances to enhance their product portfolios and establish a strong presence in the global market. Notable companies dominating the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Fuji Electric Co, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, and ROHM CO., LTD.

To maintain a competitive edge, these market players focus on continuous innovation and technological advancements in their product offerings. They invest significantly in research and development activities to introduce advanced power electronic solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the automotive industry. Additionally, strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are adopted by these companies to expand their market reach and enhance their capabilities.

The key players in the automotive power electronics market possess extensive industry expertise and strong manufacturing capabilities. They have established a widespread distribution network and maintain long-standing relationships with automotive manufacturers, enabling them to efficiently deliver their products worldwide. By leveraging their brand reputation and financial resources, these companies strive to capture a substantial market share and stay ahead of the competition.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the global automotive power electronics market is shaped by a select group of influential players, who are actively pursuing growth strategies to solidify their positions in the market and capitalize on the expanding opportunities within the automotive industry.

