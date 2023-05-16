Driving Agricultural Efficiency : Innovations and Advancements in Agricultural Tires

Agricultural Tires Market

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global " Agricultural Tires Market by Sales Channel Type (OEM, Replacement/Aftermarket), by Application Type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Sprayers, Trailers, Loaders, Other Application Types) and by Tire Type (Bias Tires, Radial Tires): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 " Farm tires are a sub-segment of specialty tires that are used by farm vehicles and machinery. Farm tires are used on a variety of farm machinery including sprayers, tractors, trailers, and harvesters. Choosing the right farm tire depends on numerous different factors. The size of the tractor tire, soil compaction, fuel economy, traction requirements, and weight of the equipment is to be considered before purchasing farm tires.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Yokohama Tire, China National Tire & Rubber, MRF, Continental, Belshina, Cheng-Shin Rubber, Eurotire.

The farm tire market is divided into two segments namely, replacement farm tires and original equipment (OE) farm tires. These segments are further subdivided into radial and bias tires. A radial tire has the plies running perpendicular to the bead and the ground. A bias tire consists of numerous rubber plies overlapping each other. Radial tires can absorb shocks, impacts, and bumps due to their superior strength and flexibility as compared to bias tires. Bias tires are unable to absorb bumps on the ground due to stiffness and the impact and shaking are felt by the machine and driver. Bias tires do not make as much contact with the ground as a radial tire which leads to more ground damage and loss of engine power transmission.

The tire was co-created by the firm and the farmers from several continents. The Michelin TRAILXBIB is air-systems ready and designed with Michelin VF Ultraflex Technology to help reduce soil compaction and optimize yields. The tire has a low-pressure impact in fields, and it is puncture and aggression resistant. Technology companies are expanding their existing portfolio of comprehensive services, with a digital solution for end customers, dealers, and contractual partners, and they are further expanding their activities in the agricultural sector. For instance, In December 2019, Continental launched its all-new agriculture app, Agriculture TireTech, aimed at the farming industry. The core element of the Agriculture TireTech is its pressure-load calculator, where users can check the right pressure for their tires depending on the load.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Agricultural vehicles are utilized in the farm and agriculture industry to carry out major day-to-day operations. Vehicles are utilized for agricultural operations as an example in crop plotting and scouting, for selecting rocks, for irrigation purposes, and so on. Nowadays, most of the work is done using this machinery in the fields, which leads to the replacement of tires at regular intervals which is expected to boost the growth of the global agriculture tire market during the forecast period.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Who are the leading market players active in the global agricultural tires market?

What is the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the global agricultural tires market?

What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

