Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver Market Outlook & Pricing Strategies, Forecast & Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

Rapid penetration of LED lighting products and rising awareness regarding benefits of using LED lighting are some key factors driving global LED lighting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergen Research Global Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver Market Report affords an enterprise-extensive evaluation of the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver marketplace, such as the maximum crucial elements influencing the sector`s expansion. The most recent studies file provides a thorough analysis of the micro- and macro-financial indicators that affect the growth of the global market from 2021 to 2028. The market's expansion on a national and international level is also covered in the study. In numerous important locations, the market's growth has been significantly hampered by supply chain interruptions and economic uncertainty.

The global LED lighting driver market size reached USD 7.62 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid LED lighting product penetration and increasing awareness regarding the various benefits of LED lighting products are some of the key factors driving global LED lighting driver market revenue growth. Increased LED adoption for usage in residential buildings, commercial shops, industrial uses, and traffic lights, among other applications, is expected to boost demand for LED lighting products. Increasing use of miniaturized LED drivers and increasing building and reconstruction activities in residential and non-residential sectors globally are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. In addition, rising development of programmable LED drivers is expected to augment market growth going ahead.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Delta Electronics, Inc., Signify Holding B.V., TCI Telecomunicazioni Italia S.R.L., Lifud Technology Co., Ltd., ERP Power LLC, Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd., Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, Inventronics Inc., SELF Electronics Co., Ltd., and Eaglerise Electric & Electronic Ltd

The report classifies the global Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

DC/DC ICs segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. DC/DC control systems and converters offer excellent reliability, fast frequency performance, low resistance, and high EMI performance, which are expected to drive growth of this segment.

Dimmable segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increased demand for dimmable LED lighting drivers. Dimmable LED lighting drivers save energy as power outputs require lesser energy usage.

Smart segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rising demand for smart LED lighting drivers. With the installation of gateways, smart LED lighting drivers are compatible with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets. Steady economic growth and favorable government initiatives in countries in the region are driving demand for LEDs, which is expected to drive growth of the market in the region.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Integrated Circuit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

DC/DC ICs

RGB ICs

Linear Regulator ICs

Others

Dimming Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

Dimmable

DALI

Traic

1-10V

Trailing-edge

Non-dimmable (Standard)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

Conventional

Smart

The global Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

