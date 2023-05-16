Culture Media Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases & rising emphasis on personalized medicine are significant factors driving culture media market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 5.43 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Culture Media Market report reviews historical and current data along with in-depth analysis of market dynamics. The worldwide Culture Media market analyses the market environment to predict industry growth for the projected years of 2021–2028. Some of the most crucial parts of this study that shed light on the fiercely competitive climate of the market are the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The research includes a thorough examination of the North American, European, Latin American, Asian Pacific, Middle Eastern, and African markets for keywords. This paper looks at other important characteristics of regional markets in addition to the drivers and restraints of revenue growth, production and consumption patterns, shifting consumer tastes, and strict regulatory standards.

The global culture media market size is expected to reach USD 11.10 billion at a revenue CAGR of 9.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of culture media can be attributed to its increasing use in pharmaceutical microbiology. Culture media is considered highly essential for numerous microbiological tests for pure culture procurement, microbial cells growing & counting, and cultivation & segregation of microorganisms. Absence of high-quality culture media results in reduction of possibility of attaining precise, repeatable, and reproducible microbiological test results. Microbiological culture media promotes growth, sustenance, and survival of microorganisms by providing essential nutrients, cell growth hormones, and growth factors. It also helps in regulating osmotic pressure and pH value of the culture. Rising demand for media quality and standardization is driving development of more defined culture media.

Presently, various biopharmaceutical firms progressively seeking novel solutions for production of monoclonal antibodies. Also, increasing number of candidates for protein therapeutics, particularly monoclonal antibodies, is significantly fueling culture media market revenue growth. For development of production processes for antibodies, upholding cost effectiveness, offering manufacturing flexibility, reducing time to market, and maintaining desired quality attributes are considered to be some critical concerns. Many biotechnology companies are hence focusing on therapies for similar clinical indications and target conditions. In addition, production capacity is an issue as antibody therapies generally require large doses over prolonged time period. Hence, drug compounds are required to be manufactured in large quantities with time and cost efficiency to cater to clinical requirements and enable commercialization. Use of cell culture process also aids in controlling drug compound process consistency and quality, as well as allows large scale production.

Key companies operating in the Culture Media market include:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Lonza Group AG, Danaher Corporation, Himedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Merck KGaA, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Corning Incorporated, and Infors AG

In December 2019, Sartorius, which is a life science research firm, signed an agreement to acquire Biological Industries, which is an Israel-based firm engaged in cell culture media development and production. Sartorius would purchase 50% share of Biological Industries for over USD 52.0 million.

By research type, cytogenetics segment contributed a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Cytogenetics play a crucial role in characterization of innovative alterations and recognition of chromosomal abnormalities related to malignancies. It further enables more research and advances the know-how associated with genetic aspects of diseases. Also, a possible enhancement in patient survival can be achieved by new drug development via understanding molecular mechanisms. Robust strength of cytogenetic research analysis is likely to provide global assessment of structural and numerical abnormalities in one single assay.

By application, regenerative medicine segment revenue is expected to expand at a faster rate over the forecast period. Application of secretome, which is a group of proteins secreted in extracellular space, containing stem-cell derived conditioned culture media has various benefits such as ease of production, freeze-drying, packaging, and transportation. Besides, the need to match donor and recipient is not required, owing to absence of cells. Stem cell-derived conditioned culture media is set to hold immense potential to be developed as pharmaceuticals for use as regenerative medicines.

Culture media market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high healthcare expenditure, rising number of drug failures in development pipeline, increasing funding for research & development of novel culture media solutions, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the pharmaceutical sector. Additionally, presence of major players such as Becton, Dickinson, and Company is also anticipated to propel revenue growth of the market in this region.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemically Defined Media

Lysogeny Broth

Classical Media

Specialty Media

Serum-free Media

Stem-cell Media

Custom Media Formulation

Others

Research Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cell Therapy

Cytogenetics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer Research

Drug Discovery

Regenerative Medicine

Tissue Engineering

Others

