Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Demand, Size, Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2028

Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 86.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – Changing education approach due to pandemic restrictions ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market report gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom industry to give an overall analysis.

The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, easy access to high-speed Internet, and rising penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. Initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage and spread awareness about e-learning programs is another factor driving market growth. In September 2020, the Government of India launched PM e-VIDYA to enable multi-mode access to education.

Major companies operating in the market are Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Instructure.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

The report studies the historical data of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Ed-tech and smart classroom market based on hardware, education system, end use, and region.

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interactive Projectors

Interactive Displays

Education System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Learning Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Assessment System

Classroom Collaboration System

Classroom Management System

Document Management System

Student Response System

Talent Management System

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market:

In November 2020, the foundation and matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC was acquired by Anthology with an aim to compete in higher education CRM.

In May 2020, Open P-TECH was launched by IBM and provides access to e-learning in cyber security, AI, and cloud computing.

In April 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Unite, which is a remote e-learning solution with effective management system, mobile app, implementation, and service kit.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

