Constellation Software’s Perseus Group Completes Acquisition of Winklevoss Technologies

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) announced today that it has, through its Perseus Group (“Perseus”), completed the purchase of Winklevoss Technologies, LLC (“WinTech”), a market leading provider of defined benefit pension plan valuation and administration software.

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Howard Winklevoss, WinTech is dedicated to being the software standard for defined benefit pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) plans. WinTech’s customer base includes some of the world’s top actuarial consultants, investment consulting firms, accounting firms, plan sponsors, plan administrators, and insurance companies.

Mark Tillman, General Manager of WinTech commented: “We are excited to be joining the Perseus Group, which marks a significant milestone in WinTech’s story. We look forward to continuing to develop market leading benefits software for our customers and appreciate that the Perseus Group gives us a permanent, nurturing home to help us build upon our strong foundation.”

Daniel Zinman, President and CEO of Perseus Group commented: “WinTech’s product, service, and management team are recognized as leaders in the defined benefits pension space, and we are delighted to welcome them to the Perseus Group.”

About Perseus Group

The Perseus Group is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. Perseus acquires and invests in software businesses that are committed to providing long-term solutions and life-long partnerships to customers. For more information about Perseus Group, visit: https://www.csiperseus.com.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU." Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

