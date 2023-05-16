From Face Care to Self-Care: With a Little GRYT, Today’s Struggling Youth Become Tomorrow’s Empowered Adults

Made-for-Teens/Tweens Self-Care Brand GRYT Equips a Resilient, Confident Next Generation That is Ready to Make a Positive Impact

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the COVID-19 pandemic introduced a host of new challenges for adolescents, data shows that the entire previous decade saw an astonishing 40% rise in mental health issues for this particular demographic. Much of the responsibility for reversing this troubling trend is placed squarely on parents’ shoulders, nearly half of whom struggle with their own mental wellness post-2020 . Into the fast-growing void of assistance and direction, GRYT emerges as the multi-faceted solution, equipping the “lost” generation of teens to become the next generation of resilient, empowered adults.



“Foundational mind-body wellness and strong self-esteem begin with building healthy habits early on,” shares brand Co-Founder Caroline Kusnetz. “These habits inspire a sense of self-efficacy, belonging, and - what’s missing for so many kids today - a sense that they matter.”

Co-Founders Kusnetz, Carly Kaufman, and Kathryn Beaton are the serial entrepreneurial team behind an adolescent-focused self-care movement that combines the founders’ expertise in brain health optimization, functional wellness, public health and education, brand development, and hard-won lessons learned parenting children of their own. Together, they are changing the narrative around puberty, starting with a proprietary collection of made-for-teens/tweens skincare and extending to a wealth of on- and offline resources to support parents and teens in achieving enduring mental and physical health.

Building on the research that healthy habits like daily face washing improve both physical and mental health long-term, GRYT debuts an initial collection of hygiene products designed to support these practices from an early age. The targeted GRYT skincare line is dermatologist-tested and pediatrician-approved, featuring science-backed ingredients thoughtfully formulated with integrity for puberty-related complexion challenges and packaged using partial post-consumer plastic. Each is EWG Verified, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, vegan, and created for all genders and skin types:

FACE COURAGE Daily Cleanser ($16 for 4.22 fl oz) - Cleanse AM and PM with a low-pH formula that removes surface oil and dirt without stripping skin of its essential moisture. Multi-acting niacinamide creates a lipid moisture barrier to minimize redness and pores while regulating sebum (oil), in addition to antioxidant-rich willow bark extract, hydrating vitamin B5, plus soothing aloe vera and green tea extract. BALANCING ACT Daily Moisturizer ($18 for 1.7 fl oz) - Since teens and tweens already live a balancing act daily, this multi-purpose daily moisturizer gives them one less thing to think about. Apply every morning after cleansing to create a natural skin barrier that keeps acne at bay and regulates skin oils with a robust combination of jojoba oil, vitamin B3, probiotic ferment, bisabolol (the active ingredient in Chamomile), and squalene (an organic compound that mimics the body’s own natural oils). An anti-inflammatory mix of organic pomegranate fruit, licorice root, milk thistle, and turmeric root also helps to combat redness and irritation. SO CHILL Nighttime Serum ($24 for 1 fl oz) - Layer over moisturizer before bed to help clear and soothe skin with acne-fighting salicylic acid, plus inflammation-fighting curcumin and licorice root. Features proprietary GRYT Calming Complex, a blend of stress-reducing ashwagandha, oil-regulating jojoba, and pore-minimizing niacinamide.



Representing values of strength, determination, and courage, GRYT is poised to spark a revolution in youth wellness and self-care with guidance to “power your way into adulthood, one perfectly imperfect step at a time.” With a distinct focus on sustainability - including a rePurpose plastic neutral certification - and plans to achieve B-Corp status, the brand also sets a positive example of next-generation, Earth-first business practices. Shop now at gotgryt.com and follow @GotGryt on Instagram for a daily dose of GRYT. GRYT - Developing healthy habits for growing humans.

Established in 2023 by Co-Founders Caroline Kusnetz, Carly Kaufman, and Kathryn Beaton, GRYT is a multi-faceted movement to equip and empower a struggling generation of youth (ages 8-16) to build healthy mind-body habits that are foundational to achieving a sense of self-efficacy, resilience, and a place of leadership amid a sustainability-focused future. Modern adolescents face a rising amount of social/emotional challenges and external stressors - particularly post-pandemic - increasing feelings of anxiety, depression, and isolation. Starting with a lineup of skincare specifically designed for puberty-related complexion fluctuations, GRYT is stepping in to equip parents and teens alike for long term success with access to made-for-teens/tweens self-care products, educational resources, community involvement initiatives, and more. Shop now at gotgryt.com and follow @GotGryt on Instagram for a daily dose of GRYT.

