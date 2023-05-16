OTC Markets Group Welcomes Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. to the OTCQX Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 669; OTCQX: TTNDY, TTNDF), a global leader in cordless Professional Tools, DIY Tools, and Outdoor Power Equipment has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, previously trading on the Pink® market. TTI’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) under the stock code: 669



Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. begins trading today on the OTCQX Market under the symbols “TTNDY” and “TTNDF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for the OTCQX Market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Mr. Joseph Galli, CEO of TTI, commented, “We are delighted to begin trading on the OTCQX market. Hong Kong remains the domicile of TTI’s primary exchange listing, but this new development will add greater liquidity to both our ordinary shares and our ADR program, while making the stock more accessible to a broader global investment community.”

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1985 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1990, TTI is a world leader in cordless technology spanning Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floorcare and Cleaning Products for the consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home, construction, maintenance, industrial and infrastructure industries. The Company has a foundation built on four strategic drivers – Powerful Brands, Innovative Products, Exceptional People and Operational Excellence – reflecting a long-term expansive vision to advance cordless technology. The global growth strategy of the relentless pursuit of product innovation has brought TTI to the forefront of its industries. TTI's powerful brand portfolio includes MILWAUKEE, RYOBI and AEG power tools, accessories, hand tools and outdoor products, EMPIRE layout and measuring products, and HOOVER, VAX, DIRT DEVIL, and ORECK floorcare and cleaning products.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com