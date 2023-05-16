Pickle and Social announces the addition of Pickleball Pros to its Ambassador Team

PICKLE AND SOCIAL WELCOMES TOP-RANKED AND NEXT-GENERATION PROS TO ITS AMBASSADOR TEAM

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”) and Pickle and Social are excited to announce the addition to its Ambassador Team. Pickle and Social’s new Ambassadors are handpicked from legends of the sport to today's top pros to the future of the sport through local talent. They will be joining the team of Pickleball Pros and Brand Ambassadors, Zane Navratil, Dave Weinbach, and Altaf Merchant to further promote the brand. Outside of competition, Ambassadors will have the opportunity to use Pickle and Social facilities and resources to grow their game and brand through training, hosting clinics, camps, and access to Pickle and Social media outlets.



Pickle and Social is the ultimate new pickleball eatertainment venue that boasts state-of-the-art, true pickleball courts along with a variety of options to engage in the fastest-growing sport in the world. The concept combines craft food, signature drinks, and live entertainment along with world-class indoor and outdoor pickleball courts.

“The team is made up of incredibly talented players, but even better people,” stated Brian Harper, SVP of Sales and Marketing for CSV. “Each Ambassador has such a unique skill set on and off the court and has been so great to us in our early stages. I can’t wait to grow together and give back more to each of them.”

The following pickleball players are now a part of the Pickle and Social Ambassador Team:

Donald Young was born in Chicago, IL, and was a former Professional Tennis Player. He had a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 38 achieved on 27 February 2012 and doubles ranking of No. 43 achieved on 14 August 2017. As a junior, he was ranked No. 1 in the world in 2005. Donald started playing pickleball in 2022, and is competing with the pros. He was captain of Team Young in the PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships Presented by MGM Rewards.

“After playing pickleball for the first time, I knew this was something big. So, as soon as I came across Pickle and Social, I was amazed at the concept and knew I wanted to be involved,” stated Young. “I am super excited to be a part of the team and to represent everything Pickle and Social has to offer.”

Anna Bright is a touring PPA Pickleball Pro who was born in Fort Worth, TX, and now lives in Boca Raton, FL. She was a former collegiate tennis player at UC Berkeley and has left a mark on the university with a record of 20-3 in the Spring season of 2021. Bright began playing pickleball with her parents in October of 2021 and became addicted. After playing in her first tournament she was completely hooked, there was no looking back. Bright made her pro debut in February of 2022 and has been loving life as a pro since! She is currently ranked No. 2 in the Women’s Pro Doubles division, No. 5 in the Pro Mixed Doubles division, and No. 9 in the Pro Women’s Singles division.

"The amazing team at Pickle and Social shares my love for all things pickleball and passion for the game,” stated Bright. “Their unique background in hospitality and creating experiences positions them perfectly to take pickleball experiences to the next level and to introduce more people to the game and the community behind it. I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the team!" Read more here.

James Ignatowich is a touring PPA Pickleball Pro who is originally from Darien, CT, was a collegiate tennis player at Vanderbilt, and currently resides in Delray Beach, FL. Shortly after leaving Vanderbilt, Ignatowich started playing pickleball and turned pro the next year. His love and passion for pickleball paired with his work ethic have shaped him into the athlete he is today. Ignatowich is currently ranked No. 5 in the Men’s Pro Singles division, No. 12 in the Pro Mixed Doubles division, and No. 17 in the Pro Men’s Doubles division.

“As soon as I met the team, it was very clear to me the integrity and close-knit culture of the team. I had heard great things about Pickle and Social from Zane Navratil and Altaf Merchant, and after speaking with Altaf for just 5 minutes I was sold,” stated Ignatowich. “I am very optimistic about the product, and the market for Pickle and Social venues. I am also extremely passionate about pickleball, and I think that Pickle and Social mirrors that passion.” Read more here.

Riley Bohnert is a next-generation Pickleball Pro who is 18 years old, and living in her hometown of Louisville, KY. She has recently graduated high school and is continuing her education at the University of Tampa in Fall 2023. Bohnert started playing pickleball in 2020 with her family, and she fell in love with the sport. Her dedication to the sport has led her to win Gold in the Women's Pro Doubles division at the 2022 Indy APP Tournament with her mom, Shortly after this, she went Pro and competed in the APP and now in the PPA.

"Once I saw how much fun Zane and Altaf have with Pickle and Social, I knew I wanted to be a part of the team! Pickleball is all about having fun, and that is what Pickle and Social is all about!” stated Bohnert. Read more here.

Danielle Bauers is a next-generation Pickleball Pro who started playing pickleball in 2022. She currently resides in Alpharetta, GA, and loves being involved in the pickleball community, and has developed a strong passion for the sport. She was a D1 collegiate tennis player at the University of Iowa, and once she graduated, she started to play pickleball competitively and competed as a Pro in the APP to now the PPA.

"I am thrilled to be a brand ambassador for Pickle and Social,” stated Bauers. “Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. and I am excited to be involved with a brand that will help this growth. I really believe in the Pickle and Social brand, and I am excited to watch locations continue to open and be top destination spots." Read more here.

Benjamin Bramblett is a next-generation pickleball pro and a Georgia native. He grew up playing baseball until his senior year of high school when he switched to tennis and earned the #1 Singles Spot. Bramblett discovered pickleball in the summer of 2021 through his side job coaching tennis and decided to start the Pro Journey in November of 2022. Bramblett also has his own content agency/videography business, Forty1 Media, and produces videos for some of the top names in pickleball.

"I think the team at Pickle and Social consists of some high-value people and I'm excited to be a part of that crowd,” stated Bramblett. “I also can't wait to experience the venues that are planned; I think the environment will be great." Read more here.

Our three Brand Ambassadors and Investors, Zane Navratil, Dave Weinbach, and Altaf Merchant are also Pickleball Pros competing in the PPA. Navratil is ranked in the top 40 in the Pro Men’s Doubles, Pro Men’s Singles, and Pro Mixed Doubles divisions. Weinbach is ranked No. 1 in the Senior Mixed Doubles division, and No. 4 in the Senior Men’s Doubles division. Merchant transitioned into the Senior division earlier in the year and has won multiple gold titles. Read more here.

Chris Wolfe, the Director of Pickleball for Pickle and Social has had a major impact on building these relationships with our Investors, Brand Ambassadors, and Ambassadors. Wolfe is a 5.0 player sponsored by Team Paddletek and is well-known and respected in the pickleball community for his pickleball lessons and training. He is also one of the founding organizers of the Atlanta Open Pickleball Tournament. This tournament was the first tournament in the country to have the pros play three out of five games in the finals. The Atlanta Open Pickleball Tournament is now partnered with the Pro Pickleball Association (PPA) with 1,000+ registered players and gave away over 100K.

“We have met so many incredible professionals through this fast-growing sport, and I could not be happier with the individuals and players we have on our Pickle and Social Ambassador Team,” stated Joe Reardon, President/COO for CSV. “Bright, Ignatowich, Bohnert, Bauers, and Bramblett are joining our other amazing ambassadors and investors like Leslie Bernard, and Todd Robertson along with investors like Matt Wright and Lucy Kovalova.”

CSV will soon be announcing the expansion of the Pickle and Social brand in major cities. The first Pickle and Social location that will be open is in Gwinnett, Georgia inside The Exchange @ Gwinnett, and is projected to open later this year. Gwinnett will sport 16 pickleball courts – six outdoor courts, two pavilion–covered courts, and six weather–controlled indoor courts. To learn more about Pickle and Social and how you can get involved, click here.

If you are looking for a way to invest in the fastest-growing sport for three years in a row, visit www.competitivesocialventures.com/investors.htm and learn more about how you can be a part of the next seven locations that will be announced soon.

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures was founded with a vision to create competitive social entertainment brands and supercharge their long-term growth. In an industry positioned for expansion, our partners saw an opportunity to build a company unlike any other, with a family of distinct but complementary brands encouraging play.

Fairway Social, Roaring Social, and Pickle and Social are all uniquely themed entertainment venues centered around shared experiences, premium food and beverage offerings, and live entertainment. Learn more here.

About Pickle and Social

If you are looking to #BeMoreSocial, look no further. Pickle and Social is the ultimate hangout spot, combining craft food, signature drinks, and live entertainment with world-class indoor and outdoor pickleball courts. Whether one comes for the competition or stays for the music, we have something fun for everyone.

P&S boasts state-of-the-art, true pickleball courts along with a variety of options to engage in the fastest-growing sport in the world. Play with your friends or come compete with lessons, leagues, and tournaments. Or join us to play on our ACL Cornhole Yard, Pickle Beach, and any of the other yard games we offer. Learn more at www.pickleandsocial.com.

###

Contact:

Gianna Mazur, Marketing Coordinator

GMazur@CoSoVentures.com

Brian Harper, SVP of Sales & Marketing

Point of Contact for Sales & Events for all CSV Venues

Brian.Harper@CoSoVentures.com

Joe Reardon, COO & President

Point of Contact for Investment Opportunities

Joe.Reardon@CoSoVentures.com





