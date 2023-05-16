Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $103 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility and $13 Million Equipment Sale-Leaseback

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company"), a leading specialty construction company, today announced the closing of a new 3-year $103 million senior secured asset based credit facility with White Oak ABL, LLC and White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC, which are the asset based lending affiliates of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, (collectively, “White Oak”). This credit facility has replaced the Company’s $42.5 million revolver with Regions Bank and other lenders. At the same time, the Company entered into a $13 million sale-leaseback of certain concrete segment equipment with Gordon Brothers (the “Sale-Leaseback”).



The new credit facility includes a $65 million asset based revolving credit facility (the “Revolver”) and a $38 million fixed asset term loan (the “Term Loan”). The Revolver will initially bear interest at a rate of the 30-day SOFR plus 5.5% and the Term Loan at a rate of the 30-day SOFR plus 8.0%, subject to a SOFR floor of 4.0%. At closing, the Company made an initial Revolver draw of $9.5 million. Borrowings from the facility will primarily be used to refinance existing debt as well as for other general corporate and working capital purposes. The Sale-Leaseback includes equipment on lease schedules of 24-months and 36-months.

“This new credit facility and $13 million Sale-Leaseback provide increased financial flexibility and additional capital to take advantage of our growth opportunities. We are now well positioned to execute our strategic plan and deliver improved financial results to our stakeholders,” said Travis Boone, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “White Oak has been a collaborative partner and we appreciate their support and strong vote of confidence.”

Tom Otte, Head of White Oak ABL, LLC added, “We are very impressed with Orion’s new management and their strategy to unlock the embedded value of the company. Orion’s recent major wins like the Pearl Harbor project for the Navy strengthened our conviction that White Oak is the right financing partner to help Orion fulfill its growth potential.”

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“WOGA”) is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to support small and middle market enterprises at every stage of their lifecycle. WOGA and its financing affiliates optimize capital structure based on available assets and cash flow and provide over twenty lending products to the market that include term, asset-based, and equipment loans. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across its product lines, utilizing a hands-on, disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors, while establishing long-term partnerships with its borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

About White Oak Commercial Finance

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies across the economy. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, government contract financing, lender financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia, including San Francisco, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, and Sydney. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

