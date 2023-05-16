Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- RYE, N.Y., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as a Sports Investing Panel. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information, or click on the link below to register.



Presenting Companies Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARAA) Gray Television (NYSE: GTN, GTN’A) Jim Ryan, Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Latek, Chief Legal & Development Officer The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Jason Combs, Chief Financial Officer

Carolyn Micheli, SVP Corporate Communications & IR Grupo Televisa (NYSE: TV) Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) Patrick O'Connell, Chief Financial Officer

Nicholas Seibert, Vice President of Investor Relations Sports Investing Panel Michael Ozanian, Forbes

Sal Galatioto, Galatioto Sports Partners IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Natasha Fernandes, Chief Financial Officer Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) Colin Reed, Executive Chairman

Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Executive Officer Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) Doug Murphy, President & Chief Executive Officer Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer

Stu Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Chad Paris, Chief Financial Officer Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) Gilbert Avanes, Chief Financial Officer

Andrzej Matyczynski, EVP Global Operations comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) Jon Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) Tina Murley, Chief Revenue Officer

Justin Chase, Chief Content Officer

The Harvard Club, New York City

35 West 44th Street

Thursday, June 8, 2023

7:50 am – 4:00 pm

Conference Registration: Click Here

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact: Hanna Howard

Analyst

(914) 921-5015