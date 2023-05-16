Alladapt Announces Presentations at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2023

Two abstracts were accepted for presentation, including oral and “flash talk” formats, covering topline results from Phase 1/2 Harmony study evaluating the efficacy and safety of oral immunotherapy, ADP101, for the simultaneous treatment of patients with one or more severe food allergies

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc., a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prescription therapeutics to address IgE-mediated food allergy, today announced that two abstracts featuring topline data from its Phase 1/2 Harmony Trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ADP101 for the treatment of food allergy in children and adults, will be presented in an oral session and a flash talk respectively at the upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2023. EAACI will take place in Hamburg, Germany from June 9 – 11, 2023.



Oral Presentation Details

Abstract Title: ADP101 Simultaneous Multi-food Oral Immunotherapy (mOIT) Demonstrates Clinically Meaningful Safety and Efficacy with Dose-Dependent Response in Pediatric Patients in the Phase 1/2 Harmony Trial

Session: Challenges in food allergy management [L-OAS 28]

Session Date/Time: June 11, 2023 from 3:45 – 5:15 p.m. CET

Presenter: Edwin H. Kim, M.D., M.S., Chief, Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology; Director, UNC Food Allergy Initiative; Associate Professor, Pediatric Allergy and Immunology

Flash Talk Presentation Details

Abstract Title: The Harmony Trial: Baseline Characteristics From a Phase 1/2 Trial of ADP101 for Oral Immunotherapy in Children and Adults With Single or Multiple Food Allergies

Session: Flash talks on food allergy treatment [FT 02]

Session Date/Time: June 9, 2023 from 8:30 - 10:00 a.m. CET

Presenter: Shaila U. Gogate, M.D., Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of Colorado

About Alladapt Immunotherapeutics

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc. is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prescription therapeutics targeting food allergy. ADP101, the company’s lead product candidate, is an investigational oral immunotherapy product candidate representing the nine food groups responsible for the vast majority of significant food allergic reactions globally. The Company recently completed its Harmony Study, a Phase 1/2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ADP101 for the simultaneous treatment of one or more severe food allergies in children and adults. Encore, an open-label extension study of the Harmony trial, is currently ongoing.

Alladapt was co-founded in 2018 by biotechnology entrepreneur, Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D. and allergist, clinician and protein biochemist, Kari Nadeau, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Nadeau currently serves as the Chair of the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard School of Public Health and John Rock Professor of Climate and Population Studies. Food allergen specific OIT conducted by Dr. Nadeau and other food allergy experts is an approach that has shown consistently promising results through administration of increasing amounts of an allergen to individuals with food allergy to raise the reactive threshold and decrease the severity of allergic responses to the allergenic food. This work, combined with research on disease mechanisms, pathways, and protein structures, led the founders to envision biopharmaceutical interventions capable of addressing food allergy due to a wide-ranging set of foods.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.alladapt.com.

Investor Contact:

Alexandra Roy

Solebury Strategic Communications

518-694-2008

aroy@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Amy Bonanno

Solebury Strategic Communications

914-450-0349

abonanno@soleburystrat.com