PandoLogic Brings Recruitment Industry Insights to Upcoming TAtech North America & The World Job Board Forum

WHO: PandoLogic , a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) and a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) hiring solutions WHAT: Will present multiple sessions, including the closing keynote, during the TAtech North America & The World Job Board Forum. WHEN: Monday, May 22 – Wednesday, May 24, 2023 PandoLogic is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. CT and Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. CT. WHERE: The University of Texas at Austin AT&T Hotel and Conference Center 1900 University Avenue Austin, Texas To learn more, visit https://tatech.org/custom-events/tatech-north-america-the-world-job-board-forum-2023.

When it comes to talent acquisition, there are a number of ways to approach the recruiting process. During the TAtech North America & The World Job Board Forum, the team from PandoLogic will deliver three unique sessions, dedicated to understanding the latest in AI innovation and the programmatic recruitment advertising space.

Kicking off the event on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Jenny Cotie Kangas, Director, Employer Branding and Awareness for PandoLogic, will present “Wakeup Wisdom: I fell, I lost my memory, I built better technology,” sharing how an accident gave her the gift of a beginner’s mindset, newfound perspective on life and passion to get work, right. That afternoon, PandoLogic president and CEO Terry Baker will moderate, “Planning Your Exit: A Panel of Buyers & Sellers,” as part of the conference’s Investors & Analysts Summit.

Baker will return to the stage on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, to deliver the closing keynote, “Connecting the Dots Looking Forward: Recruitment Advertising in the Age of AI,” focused on reimagining recruiting as both job seekers and technology evolve.

For event information, including registration, visit https://tatech.org/custom-events/tatech-north-america-the-world-job-board-forum-2023.

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence. PandoLogic is a global market leader in programmatic recruitment and generative conversational AI solutions that effectively source, qualify, and engage job candidates through intelligent automation. PandoLogic’s customers consistently report significant increases in recruiter productivity, better candidate quality, faster time to hire, and reduced talent acquisition costs. More than a thousand top employers rely on PandoLogic to power their unique, specific recruiting requirements by driving superior, predictable outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.pandologic.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.