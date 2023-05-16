Precision Agriculture Market Valuation Worth USD 23,056 Million by 2030, At a 13.4% CAGR | In-depth Industry Insights

Allied Market

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and precision agriculture market analysis.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global precision agriculture industry generated $6.45 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $23.05 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in adoption of smartphones in agriculture, surge in growth rate of population, and increase in adoption of emerging technologies drive the growth of the global precision agriculture market. Increase in government initiative in the precision agriculture technology and rise in investments in technologies such as driverless tractors, guidance systems, and GPS sensing systems advancements present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting nearly two-thirds of the global precision agriculture market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in the adoption of hardware among the developing countries. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to increase in adoption of precision agriculture software in modern farming technique.

Based on technology, the guidance technology segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global precision agriculture market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increase in use of global positioning and geospatial information system for tracking activity in the crop field to generate more revenue in the developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, variable-rate technology segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its core benefits of obtaining all real-time information and data about agriculture farm without visiting the farm.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global precision agriculture market. This is attributed due to the increasing inclination of the farmer's towards the use of digital technology for yield management. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the agriculture sector.

Major market players such as - Deere & Company, CropMetrics LLC, Trimble Navigation Limited, CropX, AgSmarts Inc, AgSense LLC, AGCO Corporation, Dickey-John Corporation, Monsanto Company, and Ag Leader Technology.

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

