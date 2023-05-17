Home Coffee Co. Launches with a Complimentary Sample Pack of Craft Coffee Bag Blends

Our Coffee Bags, Milk Frother and Travel Mug

Delivering High-Quality Home Coffee Experience with a Focus on Sustainability

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Coffee Co., a new coffee brand based in the UK, is introducing its selection of Fairtrade and eco-friendly coffee products to the market. As part of its launch, the company is offering a free sample pack that includes two samples from each of its four unique coffee bag blends.

A Debut of Distinct Coffee Brew Bags

Home Coffee Co.'s coffee brew bags are designed to provide a variety of taste experiences. The company's range includes four distinct blends: Rise & Shine, Lava Java, Delicioso Decaf, and Impresso Espresso. Each blend is crafted with beans sourced from around the world and roasted by experts with over 40 years of experience.

Complimentary Sample Pack for a Taste of Variety

To allow coffee lovers to experience the variety in its range, Home Coffee Co. is offering a complimentary sample pack as part of its launch. The sample pack includes two samples from each blend, providing an opportunity to taste the diverse flavours in the Home Coffee Co.'s line-up.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

Home Coffee Co. takes pride in its dedication to quality and sustainability. All coffee products are Fairtrade, and the coffee brew bags are wrapped in compostable bioweb bags. The company's commitment to environmental responsibility extends to its selection of coffee accessories, including an electric milk frother and stainless steel travel mugs.

About Home Coffee Co.

Home Coffee Co. is a UK-based coffee company that provides high-quality, Fairtrade, and eco-friendly coffee products. Its range includes artisan coffee brew bags, an electric milk frother, and travel mugs designed for coffee lovers who value quality, taste, and sustainability.